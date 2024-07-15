Free R&B symphony concert is popping up in Vancouver this week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Hot summer days mean warm summer nights in Vancouver, and what better way to enjoy an evening than with a free outdoor concert in one of the city’s finest neighbourhoods?

The South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) continues its Summer Sounds Concert series with 2000s R&B Slow Jams on Thursday, July 18.

Music lovers can head to the South Granville Plaza West on West 13th Avenue for the performance by the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra starting at 7 pm.

“Calling elder millennials who love an elevated throwback,” said SGBIA in a release. “If you get misty-eyed nostalgic from performances by Aaliyah, Biggie, Usher, Dre and Mariah, this is the event you’ve been waiting for since Dre did the Super Bowl halftime show.

Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra’s eight-piece ensemble will perform classical remixes of hits by artists like Usher, Faith Evans, and Alicia Keys.

The one-house set will include smooth slow jams and favourite R&B bangers with orchestral instruments. South Granville Plaza West has some seating options, but guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. There will also be plenty of standing room for attendees.

Jonny’s Pops will be on site serving up tasty artisan popsicles for just $4. There are also plenty of dining choices in South Granville to grab a delicious dinner or treat for the show.