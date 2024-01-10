Ribfest is returning to Port Moody for a weekend full of BBQ deliciousness

FoodEventsSummerFood EventsFood News

Marco Ovies
Jan 10 2024, 8:05 pm
Grab your rib bibs because a rib-tastic festival is coming to Metro Vancouver this summer.

The Port Moody Ribfest 2024 is a three-day celebration of everything to do with ribs and BBQ in general. Be prepared for plenty of food vendors, live music, and family-friendly activities.

What can you expect? Well, last year saw seven different rib vendors as well as a vegetarian food truck and corn hut. Additionally, the whole park was licensed, which meant you could enjoy a beer alongside your plate of food anywhere in the park.

 

What’s even better is that this festival raises money to help a myriad of projects in and around Port Moody, all with the sole purpose of bettering the community. Some examples of these projects include the Port Moody Policy Victim Services, Girl Guides of Canada, and S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Immigrant Settlement & Integration Program, just to name a few.

Be sure to check back here for a full vendor list when it becomes available.

Port Moody Ribfest 2024

When: July 19 to 21
Where: Rocky Point Park — 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: Entry by donation

