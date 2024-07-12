You could win big with Honda Celebration of Light's new 50/50 opportunity

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Honda Celebration of Light is one of the most beloved events in Vancouver, not just during summer but all year round.

Fans now have the chance to help the iconic community event continue for years to come while having the chance to win big.

Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society announced today the inaugural Honda Celebration of Light 50-50 opportunity, with proceeds going towards the planning and operation of the fun and free public event.

This year’s festival on July 20, 24 and 27 includes a nightly fireworks show, a Red Bull Air Show and a nightly drone show for hundreds of thousands of people each evening.

“We are pleased to add another new element to the Honda Celebration of Light that will create additional interest among British Columbians and visitors from around the world,” said Michael McKnight, Co-Chair of the volunteer-run Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society, in a release.

“By purchasing a 50-50 ticket, participants have an opportunity to win a significant grand prize while also knowing their contribution is supporting the viability of the longest-running offshore fireworks festival in the world.”

The 50/50 raffle tickets are available online until July 27 to purchasers ages 19+. You can also purchase them on-site each event day between 2 and 10 pm, and you can keep track of the jackpot’s status at hondacelebrationoflight5050.com.

A grand prize winner will be announced on Friday, August 2, at 10 am and will receive 50 percent of the final jackpot.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.

As per tradition, the fireworks will be launched from a barge in the middle of English Bay. Each fireworks show, synchronized to a curated soundtrack by the respective pyrotechnic teams, begins at 10 pm sharp and lasts 25 minutes.

This year’s popular fireworks extravaganza will be a foodie paradise thanks to a huge range of options at food trucks along Beach Avenue. Additional options will also be available near Morton Park, Bidwell Street, and Vanier Park in Kitsilano.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

