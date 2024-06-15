Dive-In Movie Nights are returning to Metro Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer movie nights are just the best, and a unique outdoor film series is back in Metro Vancouver this summer to help you stay cool while catching a flick.

The Township of Langley is bringing back Dive-In Movie Nights to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience for three nights in July and August.

Guests can bring their favourite inflatable to watch the movies while floating inside Breaker Bay or relax poolside with their favourite snacks. The Dive-In Movie Nights are also part of the Summer Special Events lineup at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Here are the dates and the films for this year’s Dive-In Movies:

Thursday, July 18 – Kung Fu Panda 4

Thursday, August 1 – Wish

Thursday, August 22 – The Garfield Movie (2024)

Advance online registration is required for all guests, including those not intending to swim and children 3 years of age and under. A Triple O’s food truck will also be on site, serving food and drinks.

Fees are $8 per person, and registration opens seven days before each movie screening. Attendees are also advised that only individual-use pool floats are permitted, as larger floaties and party islands may obstruct the views of other guests.

Other events planned for the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience this summer include Waterpark Family Nights, two Youth Nights, and four Water Park Sip ‘n Dips for adults online with beer and wine available.

More information and registration details for all events can be found online.

When: July 18, August 1 and August 22, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre — 27032 Fraser Hwy, Langley Township

Cost: $8, register online starting seven days before each screening.