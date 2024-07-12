This FREE Vancouver pop-up market is your chance to shop local artisanal goods this summer

Vancouver, get your reusable shopping bags ready! A one-of-a-kind pop-up market is returning to the city this month and it’s your chance to support local and scoop up some gorgeous artisan goods!

The Made in the 604 Summer Pop-up Market is coming back to Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall from July 20 to 21, and will feature over 40 curated vendors displaying a wide range of handcrafted products.

We’re talking stylish clothes, bespoke jewelry pieces, show-stopping home decor, and even yummy food — we promise you won’t be leaving empty-handed. Besides the chance to score some summer swag, this is a great opportunity to support local businesses and designers in your area. That’s a double win!

Make sure to arrive early because the first 25 shoppers on Saturday, July 20 will get gifted with some Market Money to spend at any vendor booth of their choice.

Don’t forget to keep your eyes glued to the Made in the 604 Market Instagram account (@madeinthe604), where a huge giveaway is going to be announced. To enter, simply follow the account, share this reel to your stories — more posts mean more entries! — and tag a friend to enter. Each friend you tag means another entry as well.

You can share the reel as many times as you want and tag multiple friends! Each tag and re-share counts as an entry — don’t forget to tag the @madeinthe604 account so your repost can be seen!

Since 2018, the 604 Market has been hosting weekly and monthly shopping events that are dedicated to showcasing local makers. Even better —every 604 Market event is always free and dog-friendly. This 604 Summer Pop-up Market continues their free event series, inviting you to this celebration of creativity and community.

So make your way to the charming Heritage Hall for a lively and creative time supporting local vendors, and doing some summertime shopping!

When: Saturday, July 20 – Sunday, July 21

Where: Heritage Hall — 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Admission: Free entry