Spring may have just arrived in the city, but we’ve already got summer fun on our minds.

That’s why we’re excited that a massive waterpark less than two hours from Vancouver has announced its opening date for 2024.

Harrison Lake Inflatable Water Park will open for the summer on Saturday, June 22. And the giant floating experience is one to add to the season’s bucket list.

Harrison Watersports’ huge attraction not only has an epic floating obstacle course/playground on the lake, but you can also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, and Sea-Doos for the ultimate lake trip.

A “Wipeout Style” obstacle course was added in 2022, with swings, teeter-totters, hamster balls, monkey bars, and the popular Blob.

Guests can book a two-hour time slot for $40, take a shuttle tube from shore, and then jump, bounce, and flip their way around the water park paradise.

Harrison Lake Inflatable Water Park is for ages six and up, though visitors ages six to nine must have paid adult supervision. Those five and under are not permitted.

You can also rent a bumper boat, which is complete with water guns to let you soak your friends!

Whether you’re looking for a zippy adventure or a relaxing day on the water, this trip to the lake will definitely be worth your while.

When: Open daily from June 22, 2024

Where: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Tickets: Available online from $39.99. Book online

With files from Sarah Anderson