All the food and drink vendors coming to The Cup festival this month

Vancouver’s most fashionable festival returns this month, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the delicious food and drinks that will be on offer.

The Cup is back at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20, with a day full of live entertainment, a new Michelin-starred Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands.

A fancy day out wouldn’t be complete without some mouth-watering eats, and The Cup has elevated its culinary offerings this year.

This year, The Cup will offer an all-new Michelin-starred Trackside dining experience, presented by San Pellegrino in collaboration with the Michelin-starred restaurant Kissa Tanto.

In no particular order, here is a list of the other food and drink vendors you can check out at Vancouver’s most stylish day at the races

ARC Iberico

Hundy

Olé Canned Cocktails

Tito’s Vodka

Kronenbourg 1664

Lone Tree Cider

Locanda Dell’Orso

Lee’s Donuts

Loula’s Taverna

Rebel Rebel

Paella La Flamenca

Laowai

Campari and Aperol Spritz

Little Devils Pizza

Yellowstone Bourbon

Uno Gelato

This year’s Cocktail Jockey returns and takes a nostalgic turn with a ’70s-inspired pop-up speakeasy, bringing together top mixologists in an exclusive 200-person lounge. This will not only be a space to showcase special guest mixologists crafting custom signature cocktails but also to embrace a retro-cool vibe with visual art installations and classic vinyl DJ sets. It’s meant to act as a stylish retreat for guests.

Also new to The Cup this year is the Fashion Marketplace, enhancing this fashion-forward event with over 25 lifestyle brands.

And when it comes to musical guests, The Cup has a pretty stellar music lineup as well.

Celebrity DJ Brandi Cyrus will be performing at The Cup alongside the ever-cool electronic duo Young Bombs, fresh off their Juno Award nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online