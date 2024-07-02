FoodEventsBoozeSummerFashion & BeautyFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & DealsCurated

All the food and drink vendors coming to The Cup festival this month

Jul 2 2024, 8:36 pm
Paella La Flamenca/Instagram | The Cup/Submitted

Vancouver’s most fashionable festival returns this month, and we’ve got a sneak peek at the delicious food and drinks that will be on offer.

The Cup is back at Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20, with a day full of live entertainment, a new Michelin-starred Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands.

 

A fancy day out wouldn’t be complete without some mouth-watering eats, and The Cup has elevated its culinary offerings this year.

This year, The Cup will offer an all-new Michelin-starred Trackside dining experience, presented by San Pellegrino in collaboration with the Michelin-starred restaurant Kissa Tanto.

In no particular order, here is a list of the other food and drink vendors you can check out at Vancouver’s most stylish day at the races

  • ARC Iberico
  • Hundy
  • Olé Canned Cocktails
  • Tito’s Vodka
  • Kronenbourg 1664
  • Lone Tree Cider
  • Locanda Dell’Orso
  • Lee’s Donuts
A close-up of arms holding several cans of Ole cocktails.

Olé Cocktails

  • Loula’s Taverna
  • Rebel Rebel
  • Paella La Flamenca
  • Laowai
  • Campari and Aperol Spritz
  • Little Devils Pizza
  • Yellowstone Bourbon
  • Uno Gelato
Little Devils Pizza

Little Devils Pizza/Facebook

This year’s Cocktail Jockey returns and takes a nostalgic turn with a ’70s-inspired pop-up speakeasy, bringing together top mixologists in an exclusive 200-person lounge. This will not only be a space to showcase special guest mixologists crafting custom signature cocktails but also to embrace a retro-cool vibe with visual art installations and classic vinyl DJ sets. It’s meant to act as a stylish retreat for guests.

Also new to The Cup this year is the Fashion Marketplace, enhancing this fashion-forward event with over 25 lifestyle brands.

And when it comes to musical guests, The Cup has a pretty stellar music lineup as well.

Celebrity DJ Brandi Cyrus will be performing at The Cup alongside the ever-cool electronic duo Young Bombs, fresh off their Juno Award nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year.

The Cup 2024

When: July 20, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

