All 25+ food vendors coming to the Honda Celebration of Light this month

It’s hungry work waiting for the Honda Celebration of Light each summer! Luckily, you can sample some of the city’s finest food trucks while you wait for the magic to begin.

This year’s popular fireworks extravaganza will be a foodie paradise thanks to a huge range of options at food trucks along Beach Avenue. Additional options will also be available near Morton Park, Bidwell Street, and Vanier Park in Kitsilano.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.

This year’s festival includes a nightly fireworks show, a Red Bull Air Show, and a supplemental nightly drone show.

From classic carnival fare like mini donuts and kettle corn to mouthwatering dishes from Mama’s Fish and Chips to Teriyaki Express, there will be a lot to eat at this year’s festivities. So be sure to bring your appetite.

Here are all of the food vendors at the Honda Celebration of Light this summer. Many of them will also have vegan and gluten-free options.

Kampong Malaysian

Mama’s Fish & Chips

Aloha Poke

Le Sella Pizza

BurgerHolic

JapaDog

KYU Grill

Little Ooties

Hot Dog Hustling

Mr. Pretzel

Munchu Picchu

Primo Auth Mexican

Mr. Frosty

Fusion Icy

Mom’s Grilled Cheese

Rotato Potato

Shameless Buns

Taco N’ Todo

Takenaka

Teriyaki Express

The Thai Box

Cravings Kettle Corn

Lemon Heaven

Roasted Revolution

JJ Hot Cobs

Vancouver Coffee Bike

If you’re watching the fireworks from Inukshuk Point, you can dig into a special menu inspired by the competing country. All dishes will be dairy-free, and a vegan option will be available each night.

The fireworks kick off at 10 pm each night, so you’ll have plenty of time to try out old and new favourite food trucks.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

