FoodEventsFood TrucksSummerCelebration of LightFood EventsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

All 25+ food vendors coming to the Honda Celebration of Light this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 4 2024, 10:11 pm
All 25+ food vendors coming to the Honda Celebration of Light this month
Mom’s Grilled Cheese/Instagram | Honda Celebration of Light (Gabriel Lam/Submitted)

It’s hungry work waiting for the Honda Celebration of Light each summer! Luckily, you can sample some of the city’s finest food trucks while you wait for the magic to begin.

This year’s popular fireworks extravaganza will be a foodie paradise thanks to a huge range of options at food trucks along Beach Avenue. Additional options will also be available near Morton Park, Bidwell Street, and Vanier Park in Kitsilano.

Kicking off the 2024 competition will be the team representing Portugal on Saturday, July 20, followed by Malaysia on Wednesday, July 24 and the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.

This year’s festival includes a nightly fireworks show, a Red Bull Air Show, and a supplemental nightly drone show.

From classic carnival fare like mini donuts and kettle corn to mouthwatering dishes from Mama’s Fish and Chips to Teriyaki Express, there will be a lot to eat at this year’s festivities. So be sure to bring your appetite.

Here are all of the food vendors at the Honda Celebration of Light this summer. Many of them will also have vegan and gluten-free options.

  • Kampong Malaysian
  • Mama’s Fish & Chips
  • Aloha Poke
  • Le Sella Pizza
  • BurgerHolic
  • JapaDog
  • KYU Grill
  • Little Ooties
  • Hot Dog Hustling
  • Mr. Pretzel
  • Munchu Picchu
  • Primo Auth Mexican
  • Mr. Frosty
Japadog

@japadog.canada/Instagram

  • Fusion Icy
  • Mom’s Grilled Cheese
  • Rotato Potato
  • Shameless Buns
  • Taco N’ Todo
  • Takenaka
  • Teriyaki Express
  • The Thai Box
  • Cravings Kettle Corn
  • Lemon Heaven
  • Roasted Revolution
  • JJ Hot Cobs
  • Vancouver Coffee Bike
Mama's Fish & Chips

Mama’s Fish & Chips/Facebook

If you’re watching the fireworks from Inukshuk Point, you can dig into a special menu inspired by the competing country. All dishes will be dairy-free, and a vegan option will be available each night.

The fireworks kick off at 10 pm each night, so you’ll have plenty of time to try out old and new favourite food trucks.

Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024

  • Schedule and nations:
    • Saturday, July 20: Portugal, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia, represented by Team Pyro Tact
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
    • Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx
      • With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show
  • Nightly schedule:
    • Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm
    • BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm
    • Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.
  • Location: English Bay, Vancouver

Daily Hive is a Proud Media Partner of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light

With files from Daily Hive Staff

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Food Trucks
+ Summer
+ Celebration of Light
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop