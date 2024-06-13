Here’s a summer event to get excited about! The Canada Bubble Tea Festival is returning to Metro Vancouver this year.

This shindig — which coins itself as the largest of its kind in Canada — is slated to go down once again this summer in Metro Vancouver.

From July 19 to 21, 2024, the fest will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium.

Last year the event featured 25 street food and bubble tea vendors serving up tasty eats and sips.

This year’s festival will feature performances, games, and even outdoor movies, as well as the opportunity to buy exclusive merchandise.

Tickets start at $9.99 for a one-day pass or at $13.99 if you want to hang out for all three days.

When: July 19 to July 21, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Price: Regular admission starting at $9.99