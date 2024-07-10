Western Canada's biggest vintage market coming to Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A massive vintage and streetwear market is coming to Vancouver this summer, and it’s the perfect place to find your latest fit.

Granville Flea is hosting Vintage Expo 2024 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) on July 21, August 18, and September 22.

The fourth annual event is open to all ages and will be packed with vendors and nostalgia. The free outdoor pop-up will also feature a curated lineup of food trucks serving mouthwatering eats.

Organizers announced that there will be 35 vendors at Western Canada’s biggest vintage market, including Baldylox Thrifts, F as in Frank, and Joy of the Finds.

Search for classic tees, the hottest footwear, the perfect jewelry and accessories, and more. Each vendor will have a $5-$10-$20 bin so you can save on your new looks.

Vancouver Night Market hosts the food vendor lineup, which includes Cin City Donuts, Crack On, Tornado Potato, Shameless Buns, and Tatchan Noodles.

To keep the energy up throughout the Downtown Vancouver-presented event, Table Tutors DJs and friends will spin the tunes throughout the family-friendly event.

When: July 21, August 18, and September 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online