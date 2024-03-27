EventsConcerts

Vancouver Folk Music Festival officially returns this summer to Jericho Beach Park

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 27 2024, 11:52 pm
Vancouver Folk Music Festival officially returns this summer to Jericho Beach Park
Vancouver Folk Music Festival (Brendan McAlpine/Facebook)

Vancouver Folk Music Festival (VFMF) announced today that early bird weekend passes for its 47th festival, which will take place from July 19 to 21, are on sale now.

This comes after a turbulent 2023, during which VFMF was initially cancelled due to financial challenges, only to be saved after the Government of British Columbia set aside $30 million in one-time grants to help eligible events stay afloat.

Organizers are thanking their supporters for helping the festival keep the “magic” going this year.

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Vancouver Folk Music Festival/Facebook

“Thanks to an outpouring of support from folks far and wide and a successful 2023 event, the festival and its audience are looking toward the music, the gathering, and that special Vancouver Folk magic this summer,” said VFMF in a release.

The festival has also unveiled the first two acts coming to perform at Jericho Beach Park this July: Palestinian music collective 47Soul and American indie-folk duo The Milk Carton Kids.

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Vancouver Folk Music Festival

VFMF added that the full festival lineup will be unveiled in mid-April.

The festival will also have loads of children’s activities and food vendors to keep every kind of palate satisfied, as well as an artisan market, community village and Wee Folks area on site.

Vancouver Folk Music Festival 2024

When: July 19 to 21, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver
Tickets: Early bird weekend passes for adults, elders, students, and youth are on sale now; purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
