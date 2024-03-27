Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Music lovers, rejoice! One of the city’s most popular summer events is officially back for 2024.

Vancouver Folk Music Festival (VFMF) announced today that early bird weekend passes for its 47th festival, which will take place from July 19 to 21, are on sale now.

This comes after a turbulent 2023, during which VFMF was initially cancelled due to financial challenges, only to be saved after the Government of British Columbia set aside $30 million in one-time grants to help eligible events stay afloat.

Organizers are thanking their supporters for helping the festival keep the “magic” going this year.

“Thanks to an outpouring of support from folks far and wide and a successful 2023 event, the festival and its audience are looking toward the music, the gathering, and that special Vancouver Folk magic this summer,” said VFMF in a release.

The festival has also unveiled the first two acts coming to perform at Jericho Beach Park this July: Palestinian music collective 47Soul and American indie-folk duo The Milk Carton Kids.

VFMF added that the full festival lineup will be unveiled in mid-April.

The festival will also have loads of children’s activities and food vendors to keep every kind of palate satisfied, as well as an artisan market, community village and Wee Folks area on site.

When: July 19 to 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird weekend passes for adults, elders, students, and youth are on sale now; purchase online