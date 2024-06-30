21 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 1 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first full week of July is already here so let’s make the most of it. From The Rolling Stones to Khatsahlano Fest, Tour de Concord and so much more – here are 21 fantastic things to keep you busy this week in Metro Vancouver.

What: The Rolling Stones are heading out on a highly-anticipated North American tour, and Vancouver is the ONLY Canadian stop on the list.

“Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from ‘Start Me Up,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Satisfaction’ and more,” reads the announcement. They will also be playing new music from their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

When: July 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival, presented by Go RVing and organized by Feaster, is happening on Saturday, July 6, at the PNE Fairgrounds, following the success of the event in 2023.

You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Boca Del Lupo’s Drift by Kimira Reddy What: Boca Del Lupo’s latest work in the Micro Performance series is Drift by acclaimed artist Kimira Reddy. Copresented by the Indian Summer Arts Festival, Drift is a thought-provoking installation at Ocean Artworks that invites visitors to consider life’s biggest paradoxes.

When: July 6 to 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm (weekdays), 1 to 8 pm (weekends)

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets available online

What: Every Thursday evening from July 4 to August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16 ft screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for the family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.

This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.

When: Every Thursday from July 4 to August 15, 2024

Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays as they take on the Everett Aquasox from July 1 to 3.

You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: July 1 to 3, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online here, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.

The “bare-as-you-dare” event is happening on Saturday, July 6, with hundreds of cyclists rolling through city streets.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: Body painting starts at noon, the ride starts at 2 pm

Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet

Cost: Free

What: Celebrating its 16th anniversary, Carnaval del Sol is presented by Mucho Burrito and will take place from July 5 to 7 at Jonathan Rogers Park.

The city’s largest three-day Latin American festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, family-friendly activities, and delicious food to enjoy.

When: July 5 to 7, 2024

Time: 4:30 to 10 pm (Friday), Noon to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rodgers Park, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for one day and $35 for a two-day pass in advance. A VIP Super-Pass is also available. Admission is free for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 years of age or older.

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

Admission is free and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to keep your tastebuds satisfied.

When: Every other Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

What: Cheer on your favourite local comedy this summer during the Yuk Off Comedy Competition from July 4 to September 5. There will be 60 comedians who will be facing off for the chance of winning the top prize of $1,000 and the all-important bragging rights.

When: Every Thursday from July 4 to September 5, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $7.52 plus tax, purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre hosts YVR Sounds 3, a music networking event and live showcase on Thursday, July 4.

Musicians and music lovers are invited to register for free tickets for the latest edition of the popular event, which features Peak, Molly Annelle, Sadé Awele, Riun Garner, and an opener selected from community submissions.

When: July 4, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Free; register online

What: Time to add another legendary name to the list of concerts coming to Vancouver because Missy Elliot is coming to town this summer! The hip-hop icon is kicking off her Out Of This World tour at Rogers Arena on Thursday, July 4.

Missy Elliot’s first-ever headlining tour will be packed with special guests, including Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland

When: July 4, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 at Holland Park.

This year’s Friday night headliner is supergroup Swedish House Mafia while Saturday night will be headlined by the dynamic duo of Kx5 aka Kaskade and Deadmau5. And they’re not the only huge names in what organizers call “the biggest dance music lineup we have ever hosted.”

When: July 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Holland Park, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices with VIP tickets available, purchase online

What: Metropolis at Metrotown has announced it will host its first-ever Night Market at the Met from July 4 to 7. The market can be found at the outdoor South Plaza on Central Boulevard across from the Metrotown SkyTrain Station.

The family-friendly event is free to attend, with kids’ activities, food trucks and more. It is also part of a packed summer lineup happening at Metropolis.

When: July 4 to 7, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday), 4 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday), 4 to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: A longtime Vancouver theatre tradition returns to Stanley Park this summer with a pair of legendary Broadway musicals.

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced that its 2024 season and 84th year at the Malkin Bowl will feature Cats and School of Rock. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 5 to August 24.

When: July 5 to August 24, 2024 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 20, 24 and 27) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The popular Symphony at Sunset is back and it’s free to enjoy! The annual outdoor concert is organized by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the City of Vancouver’s Park Board, and is expected to draw a massive crowd when it begins at 8 pm.

Program lineup ranges from scores from celebrated movies, including Star Trek, Hook, and E.T. There will also be classics from The Godfather, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Superman.

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park on Beach Avenue between Bute Street and Thurlow

Cost: Free!

What: The Indian Summer Festival showcases 80 artists in exciting shows ranging from live concerts to insightful discussions, stunning visual arts displays and more.

The 10-day artistic exploration invites guests to search for the beauty of contradictions with the theme of Paradox. There will also be an opening night kickoff party with delicious bites, performances by Shruti Ramani and DJ duo Lil India, and more.

When: July 4 to 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The hills are alive with the sound of music at Sea to Sky Gondola. The popular attraction is hosting a variety of acclaimed musicians throughout the summer, including The Free Label on July 5, Bluesberry Jam on August 2, and Ruckus Deluxe on September 13.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Free with a season pass or day ticket

What: On Saturday, July 6, the Khatsahlano Street Party, a free annual celebration, will take over 10 blocks along Kitsilano’s fourth avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

Attendees to the city’s largest free music and arts festival can #ShineYourLight with live musical performances, local artisans, an Indigenous Pavillion and cultural sharing, and beer gardens. Not to mention 50 food trucks to satisfy all of your culinary cravings!

When: July 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: Concord Pacific’s Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race return on Sunday, July 7. The event will feature high-speed races, children’s activities, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place (False Creek next to Science World) — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.

American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason.

Plus, for all the whiskey aficionados out there, Country Club will feature plenty of world-class whiskey vendors offering their best cocktails and selections.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 for early bird pricing, purchase online