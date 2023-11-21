It's official: The Rolling Stones are coming to Vancouver next year

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Rolling Stones have just announced a North American tour, with plans to stop in Vancouver in July of next year.

And Vancouver is the ONLY Canadian stop on the list.

The legendary band is set to play BC Place on July 5, 2024, as they embark on a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the US and Canada. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 1 at 10 am.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Rolling Stones are hitting the road in 2024 with a stop at BC Place on July 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/9GpGsz0XUa — BC Place (@bcplace) November 21, 2023

“Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from ‘Start Me Up,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash,’ ‘Satisfaction’ and more,” reads the announcement.

They will also be playing new music from their latest album, Hackney Diamonds.

Vancouver fans may have suspected the band was coming after a bit of a cryptic message from BC Place last week.

It’s just a kiss away ✈️ pic.twitter.com/Jv2nQnkxiB — BC Place (@bcplace) November 17, 2023

The Rolling Stones were supposed to play in Vancouver in 2020 as part of the No Filter tour, but that was scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule,” The Rolling Stones said online at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones)

The band, fronted by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, has long been hailed as one of the best live acts in music, and they’ve somehow managed to continue performing at a frantic pace since the 1960s.

