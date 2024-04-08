EventsConcerts

Hip-hop icon Missy Elliot kicks off historical tour in Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 8 2024, 4:10 pm
Missy Elliot (Nikola Spasenoski/Shutterstock)

Time to add another legendary name to the list of concerts coming to Vancouver because Missy Elliot has announced that she’s coming to town this summer!

The hip-hop icon is kicking off her Out Of This World tour at Rogers Arena on Thursday, July 4.

Missy Elliot’s first-ever headlining tour will be packed with special guests, including Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 am.

Missy Elliot is a four-time Grammy winner who has sold over 40 million albums during her over 30-year career. She was the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020 and was also awarded the MTV VMAs Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2019.

The legendary musician’s smash hits include “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “1,2 Step” with tour guest Ciara. So get ready to lose Control when the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star comes to town in July!

Missy Elliot — Out Of This World Tour

When: July 4, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 am.

