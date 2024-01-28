20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: January 29 to February 4

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to February, everyone! Get the new month started off the right way with our rundown of 20 fun things to do around Metro Vancouver! Taboo Sex Show, La Poutine Week, and more!

What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and much more to enjoy.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop or a light stand-engraving workshop during the day.

And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!

When: February 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees; purchase online

The Canote Twins What: Pacific Bluegrass and Old Time Music Society present The Canote Twins from Seattle in concert at ANZA Club. The identical twins have been playing Americana classics and fiddle faves together for over 70 years. When: January 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: ANZA Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 to $30; purchase online Love Your City What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city, as well as to the many fantastic small businesses that make this place so amazing. Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month and you could win one of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4,000. For more information, check out @loveyourcitycontest. When: All February long

Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver

More Information: Online Acacia’s Black Parade What: Enjoy an evening of extraordinary talent from a variety of Black drag and burlesque artists from around Vancouver. This celebration of identity, creativity, and the power of community is hosted by Acacia Gray and features a lineup of DJs from Level Up, Afroqueer, and Made By We. Jamaican Patties from Elbo Patties will be served while quantities last. When: February 2, 2024

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: The Birdhouse — 44 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $17 plus fees; purchase online

What: A fully inclusive 18+ event, Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show is an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, romance, personal betterment, and all things taboo. Experience live entertainment, unique shopping, fashion shows, seminars, and the inaugural iWell Expo.

When: February 2 to 4, 2024

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), Noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30; purchase online

What: Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café with an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.

Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings like ikura tarte, char siu bao, fried har gow shrimp, mushroom dumpling, and more. And make sure you save room for dessert.

When: Now until March 3, 2024

Time: Monday through Thursday from 2 pm until close, and all day Friday through Sunday

Where: Holts Cafe — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Cost: $78 per person; reserve online

What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.

Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until February 4, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The team behind Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas bar CóMO Taperia recently visited Barcelona and Madrid for an eating trip, where they came back with some delicious ideas. Guests can now experience Executive Chef Rafael Racela’s exclusive Taste Our Travels seven-course menu for two, available for just 20 days.

When: Now until February 4, 2024

Where: CóMO Taperia — 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $16o per pair