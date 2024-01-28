20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: January 29 to February 4
Welcome to February, everyone!
Get the new month started off the right way with our rundown of 20 fun things to do around Metro Vancouver! Taboo Sex Show, La Poutine Week, and more!
Lunar New Year Market at UBC Botanical Garden
What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and much more to enjoy.
Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop or a light stand-engraving workshop during the day.
And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!
When: February 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees; purchase online
The Canote Twins
What: Pacific Bluegrass and Old Time Music Society present The Canote Twins from Seattle in concert at ANZA Club. The identical twins have been playing Americana classics and fiddle faves together for over 70 years.
When: January 29, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: ANZA Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 to $30; purchase online
Love Your City
What: The Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) of Vancouver have come together to help you show love to your city, as well as to the many fantastic small businesses that make this place so amazing.
Visit your local neighbourhoods and businesses this month and you could win one of 15 Love Your City tote bags! You’ll also be entered for the grand prize of goodies from each participating neighbourhood, valued at approximately $4,000. For more information, check out @loveyourcitycontest.
When: All February long
Where: Various neighbourhoods and small businesses around Vancouver
More Information: Online
Acacia’s Black Parade
What: Enjoy an evening of extraordinary talent from a variety of Black drag and burlesque artists from around Vancouver. This celebration of identity, creativity, and the power of community is hosted by Acacia Gray and features a lineup of DJs from Level Up, Afroqueer, and Made By We. Jamaican Patties from Elbo Patties will be served while quantities last.
When: February 2, 2024
Time: 9 pm to 2 am
Where:
Cost: $17 plus fees; purchase online
Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show
What: A fully inclusive 18+ event, Taboo Everything To Do With Sex Show is an upscale adult playground dedicated to enhancing lifestyles, romance, personal betterment, and all things taboo. Experience live entertainment, unique shopping, fashion shows, seminars, and the inaugural iWell Expo.
When: February 2 to 4, 2024
Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), Noon to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30; purchase online
Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea at Holts Cafe
What: Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café with an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.
Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings like ikura tarte, char siu bao, fried har gow shrimp, mushroom dumpling, and more. And make sure you save room for dessert.
When: Now until March 3, 2024
Time: Monday through Thursday from 2 pm until close, and all day Friday through Sunday
Where: Holts Cafe — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Cost: $78 per person; reserve online
Staying Curious at Ferry Building Gallery
What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.
Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until February 4, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Taste Our Travels
What: The team behind Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas bar CóMO Taperia recently visited Barcelona and Madrid for an eating trip, where they came back with some delicious ideas. Guests can now experience Executive Chef Rafael Racela’s exclusive Taste Our Travels seven-course menu for two, available for just 20 days.
When: Now until February 4, 2024
Where: CóMO Taperia — 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $16o per pair
Vancouver Winter Pride Festival 2024
What: Wintertime is heating up around the city in February as the Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns bigger and better than ever.
Attendees can look forward to exciting and interactive events that build community while celebrating the diversity within the region’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Events also feature free and low-cost admission to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.
When: February 2 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events; tickets and full details can be found here
PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2024
What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.
The Lower Mainland’s signature mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.
When: Now until February 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues
Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli at the Playhouse; purchase online
Winterlust
What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t provide the perfect winter wonderland.
There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.
When: Now until February 29, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: Book online
Family Day at PdA
What: Place des Arts invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in art. Tour the not-for-profit arts education centre, then take part in the drop-in style activities inspired by the content and/or mediums in the current exhibitions.
When: February 4, 2024
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam
Cost: Free; register online
La Poutine Week 2024
What: The most gravy-filled, cheese-tastic time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 11th year this month. The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada, including in Vancouver from February 1 to 7.
When: Various days of operation from February 1 to 7, 2024
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver
Visible Drag Brunch
What: Kendall Gender and TFD help kick off Black History Month with an all-Black cast of 10 Vancouver Drag icons. Get your seat at Good Co. Granville and enjoy performances by Acacia Gray, ASS Trix, Batty Banks, Cleopatra Compton, Genesis, Levi Thrust, Mak Daddy, Mx Bukuru, Rich Elle, and Vixen Von Flex.
When: February 3, 2024
Time: Noon to 3 pm
Where: Good Co. Granville — 965 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices; purchase online
Lunar New Year: Year of the Wood Dragon
What: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, January 18. Guests will experience a traditional tea ceremony by Lillian Li and live music by Guzen player Sonia Liu.
The event will also include a visit from Master Tek Siaw from Hsin-I Tai Chi Institute and a performance by the Vancouver Cantonese Opera.
When: February 3, 2024
Time: Noon to 4 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch — Alice MacKay and Alma VanDusen Rooms, Lower Level — 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free; register online
Lift your spirits around Vancouver
What: Don’t let the winter blahs get you down! We’re here to help brighten your day with our list of the best places to lift your spirits in Vancouver.
While crying can be cathartic, there are few things better than being in a good mood. To paraphrase the immortal words of Buddy the Elf: we just like to smile. Smiling is our favourite.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various locations across Vancouver; see the list online
Songs of Freedom
What: Songs of Freedom is a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The 12th annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Jim Byrnes, The Sojourners, Jillian Christmas, and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.
When: February 3, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: $45 plus GST and fees; purchase online
LunarFest 2024 – Year of the Dragon
What: LunarFest brings cultures and traditions together in a variety of events in February. Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with performances, artist talks, film screenings, and activities around Vancouver.
Make sure to also visit The Lantern City returning to Jack Poole Plaza, šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Pendulum Gallery, and Granville Island’s Ocean Artworks Pavilion.
When: Various dates in February 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Admission: Free
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, plus the Gallery Store to shop at and the 1931 Gallery Bistro serving up delicious food and drinks.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, though it is recommended that guests reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry
Dine Out Vancouver 2024
What: Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver is here, and it features a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.
The much-loved festival is marking its 22nd year celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) are offering delectable multi-course dinners at affordable prices.
When: Now until February 4, 2024
Where: At participating restaurants all over the city
Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person