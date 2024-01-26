Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is performing live at Just For Laughs Vancouver in February, and you could win your way into the event with our Five Days of Funny contest.

The fan-favourite comedian is performing at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 16, 17, and 18.

Goldstein is part of the massive lineup of comedy legends coming to Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival next month. You can enter to win two tickets to see him perform live on February 18.

Goldstein was the co-executive producer, writer, and star of Ted Lasso, which is currently up for an astounding 21 Emmy nominations for its latest season. His role as Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ series has earned him two Primetime Emmys as well as legions of fans around the world.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star has stayed busy as the co-creator and executive producer of Shrinking, starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Jessica Williams. Fans can also tune in to hear him host the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast Films To Be Buried With.

To celebrate Goldstein coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Daily Hive and Just For Laughs Vancouver are teaming up to give one winner the chance to win two tickets to the big show on Sunday, February 18. The prize is valued at approximately $125.

It’s the fifth and final day of our Five Days of Funny contest for Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024, so make sure to enter our other giveaways for your chance to win tickets to other great comedy shows.

Brett Goldstein

When: February 16, 17 and 18, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver