Win tickets to see Marlon Wayans at Just For Laughs Vancouver (CONTEST)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Comedy and box-office megastar Marlon Wayans is coming to Just For Laughs Vancouver next month, and you could win your way into the event with our Five Days of Funny contest.
Wayans is performing at the Vogue Theatre on Saturday, February 17.
The Scary Movie and Air star is just one of the many comedy legends coming to Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival next month. You can enter to win two tickets to see him perform live.
Wayans is an actor, producer, writer, and director with films that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. His many fan-favourite roles include White Chicks, A Haunted House, and Requiem for a Dream.
His latest stand-up special, God Loves Me, premiered on HBO Max in 2023, and he continues to tour across North America. Wayans also starred in his own sitcom, Marlon, which ran for two seasons on NBC.
View this post on Instagram
To celebrate Wayans coming to the Vogue Theatre, Daily Hive and Just For Laughs Vancouver are teaming up to give one winner the chance to win two tickets to the big show on Saturday, February 17. The prize is valued at approximately $125.
And it’s just the fourth day of our Five Days of Funny contest for Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024, so make sure to check back all week for your chance to win tickets to other great comedy shows.
- Enter to win two tickets to Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour online
- Enter to win two tickets to Ben Schwartz & Friends online
- Enter to win two tickets to Wanda Sykes: The Please & Thank You Tour online.
Marlon Wayans
When: February 17, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Community Partnership Content