Win tickets to see Ronny Chieng at Just For Laughs Vancouver (CONTEST)

Ronny Chieng is bringing his latest stand-up comedy show to Just For Laughs Vancouver in February, and you could win your way into the hilarious event with our Five Days of Funny contest.

Chieng’s Love to Hate It Tour is taking over the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, February 23, and Saturday, February 24.

The Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star is just one of the huge names coming to Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival next month. You can enter to win two tickets to see Chieng live.

Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian, actor, and correspondent on The Daily Show. He’s beloved by fans for his work in blockbuster films such as M3GAN and Godzilla vs Kong.

The Old Spice celebrity spokesperson also has his own Netflix special, Asian Comedian Destroys America!, and has appeared on Young Rock, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

In honour of Chieng coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Daily Hive and Just For Laughs Vancouver are teaming up to give one winner the chance to win two tickets to the big show on Friday, February 23. The prize is valued at approximately $125.

And it’s just the first of our Five Days of Funny contest for Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024, so make sure to check back all this week for your chance to win tickets to other great comedy shows.

Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour

When: February 23 and 24, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver