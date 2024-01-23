Win tickets to see Ben Schwartz at Just For Laughs Vancouver (CONTEST)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Ben Schwartz is bringing his popular live improv tour to Just For Laughs Vancouver next month, and you could win your way into the show with our Five Days of Funny contest.

Ben Schwartz & Friends is coming to The Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, February 18.

The Parks and Recreation and Sonic the Hedgehog star is just one of the many comedy superstars coming to Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival in February. You can enter to win two tickets to see Schwartz live.

Schwartz is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee with fan-favourite performances in AppleTV+’s The Afterparty, Netflix’s Space Force, and Showtime’s House of Lies.

The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre alum also appeared in the Disney film, Flora and Ulysses, and received critical acclaim for his lead performance opposite Billy Crystal in Standing Up, Falling Down. He has also published four books.

In honour of Schwartz coming to The Orpheum, Daily Hive and Just For Laughs Vancouver are teaming up to give one winner the chance to win two tickets to the big show on Sunday, February 18. The prize is valued at approximately $125.

And it’s just the second of our Five Days of Funny contest for Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024, so make sure to check back all week for your chance to win tickets to other great comedy shows.

Ben Schwartz & Friends

When: February 18, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver