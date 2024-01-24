Win tickets to see Wanda Sykes at Just For Laughs Vancouver (CONTEST)
Wanda Sykes is bringing her first major tour in six years to Just For Laughs Vancouver in February, and you could win your way into the event with our Five Days of Funny contest.
Syke’s Please & Thank You Tour is coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Saturday, February 24.
Voted by her peers as “one of the funniest stand-up comics” in the business, Sykes is just one of the many huge stars coming to Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival next month. You can enter to win two tickets to see her perform live.
- You might also like:
- Win tickets to see Ben Schwartz at Just For Laughs Vancouver (CONTEST)
- Win tickets to see Ronny Chieng at Just For Laughs Vancouver (CONTEST)
- Capilano Bridge is pretty in pink for Valentine's Love Lights next month
Wanda Sykes is a multifaceted Emmy-winning comedian whom audiences adore from The Marvellous Miss Maisel, Crank Yankers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish, and more. The stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer has been delighting fans for over 20 years, and there’s no sign she’s slowing down.
In 2023, Sykes was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for her Netflix special Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer. She was also named to Entertainment Weekly’s list of “25 Funniest People in America.”
To celebrate Sykes coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Daily Hive and Just For Laughs Vancouver are teaming up to give one winner the chance to win two tickets to the highly anticipated performance on Saturday, February 24. The prize is valued at approximately $125.
And it’s just the third of our Five Days of Funny contest for Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024, so make sure to check back all week for your chance to win tickets to other great comedy shows.
- Enter to win two tickets to Ronny Chieng: The Love To Hate It Tour online
- Enter to win two tickets to Ben Schwartz & Friends online
Wanda Sykes – The Please & Thank You Tour
When: February 24, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Community Partnership Content