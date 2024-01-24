Wanda Sykes is bringing her first major tour in six years to Just For Laughs Vancouver in February, and you could win your way into the event with our Five Days of Funny contest.

Syke’s Please & Thank You Tour is coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Saturday, February 24.

Voted by her peers as “one of the funniest stand-up comics” in the business, Sykes is just one of the many huge stars coming to Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival next month. You can enter to win two tickets to see her perform live.

Wanda Sykes is a multifaceted Emmy-winning comedian whom audiences adore from The Marvellous Miss Maisel, Crank Yankers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Black-ish, and more. The stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer has been delighting fans for over 20 years, and there’s no sign she’s slowing down.

In 2023, Sykes was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, including two for her Netflix special Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer. She was also named to Entertainment Weekly’s list of “25 Funniest People in America.”

To celebrate Sykes coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Daily Hive and Just For Laughs Vancouver are teaming up to give one winner the chance to win two tickets to the highly anticipated performance on Saturday, February 24. The prize is valued at approximately $125.

And it’s just the third of our Five Days of Funny contest for Just For Laughs Vancouver 2024, so make sure to check back all week for your chance to win tickets to other great comedy shows.

Wanda Sykes – The Please & Thank You Tour

When: February 24, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver