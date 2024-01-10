La Poutine Week returns to cities across Canada next month

The most gravy-filled, cheesiest time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 11th year next month.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 7 this year.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish.

Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish or order delivery through DoorDash. Local spots in cities like Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver will be participating.

To add an extra dash of excitement to the festival, festival-goers will also be able to rack up YUM points and redeem them for poutines throughout the week-long event. Different ways to earn YUMS include signing up for La Poutine Week, voting for poutines, tagging @LaPoutineWeek on Instagram, and making a transaction on the festival’s website. Those with the most “YUMS” will then qualify to win DoorDash gift cards ranging from $100 to $500.

In addition, restaurants will be able to win points, called RESTOYUMS, by interacting with clients, using the La Poutine Week hashtag on social media, and getting votes for their poutines. The restaurant with the most RESTOYUMS wins!

Participating restaurants have not been announced yet, but be sure to check back here for the full list when it’s available.

