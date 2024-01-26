FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Vancouver concerts at BC Place may still be months away, but fans can get their fill of their favourite pop queen this winter with the launch of a new artisan event.
The Swiftie Market, presented by Gourment Markets and inspired by Taylor Swift, is happening at the Fort Langley Golf Club on Saturday, March 9.
Put on your favourite cardigan and get ready to shop curated vendors at the free event. There will be several surprises and treats for fans, plus attendees will have the chance to win a ticket to one of Swift’s Vancouver concerts in December.
According to the online vendor application form, “only products that support the likeness and aesthetic of Taylor Swift will be approved” for The Swiftie Market.
The list of vendors announced so far includes:
- Gourmet Groceries
- Clay with B
- Dream Cotton Candy
- Clover and Co. Scrunchies
- Madam Radical
- Arvsha Designs
- Eianora Designs
- Sweet Athena Creative
- Lemon Dawn Studio
- Sonic Bark Vinyl Co.
- J. Shine Bright J
View this post on Instagram
- Crafts by Carly
- Sweet Pea Candle Co.
- Priority Candles
- Ethereal Juelcraft
- Mom Stitches Love
- The Couture Collective
- Blended By Amber
- Ocean Crystal Healing
- Soul Hearts Embrace
- Aloha Nui Loa
Guests will also be able to refresh themselves at the album-themed Cocktail Bar, which Gourmet Market is preparing with the owner of Bro Bro Baked Goods.
Swifties will want to arrive early as there will be door prizes for the first 100 attendees. There will also be additional prizes given out throughout the day and live cover music of all your favourite songs. And warm up your vocal cords as there will also be a karaoke contest.
View this post on Instagram
More details on how to win the free Taylor Swift concert ticket can be found on the Eventbrite page.
The Swifties Market
When: March 9, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Fort Langley Golf Club – 9782 McKinnon Crescent, Fort Langley
Tickets: Free, register online