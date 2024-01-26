EventsArtsCurated

A FREE Taylor Swift-inspired market is launching for Swifties in Metro Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 26 2024, 10:13 pm
A FREE Taylor Swift-inspired market is launching for Swifties in Metro Vancouver
Madame Radical/Instagram | Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
BCIT Broadcast Open House

Sat, January 27, 10:00am

BCIT Broadcast Open House

Studio 58 Presents: Into the Woods

Thu, February 1, 7:30pm

Studio 58 Presents: Into the Woods

Love Lights

Fri, February 2, 10:00am

Love Lights

Sweetheart's Soiree Valentine's Event at Stanley Park Pavilion

Wed, February 14, 6:30pm

Sweetheart's Soiree Valentine's Event at Stanley Park Pavilion

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Vancouver concerts at BC Place may still be months away, but fans can get their fill of their favourite pop queen this winter with the launch of a new artisan event.

The Swiftie Market, presented by Gourment Markets and inspired by Taylor Swift, is happening at the Fort Langley Golf Club on Saturday, March 9.

Put on your favourite cardigan and get ready to shop curated vendors at the free event. There will be several surprises and treats for fans, plus attendees will have the chance to win a ticket to one of Swift’s Vancouver concerts in December.

taylor-swift-eras

Taylor Swift (Sandy Hooper/USA TODAY)

​​

According to the online vendor application form, “only products that support the likeness and aesthetic of Taylor Swift will be approved” for The Swiftie Market.

The list of vendors announced so far includes:

  • Gourmet Groceries
  • Clay with B
  • Dream Cotton Candy
  • Clover and Co. Scrunchies
  • Madam Radical
  • Arvsha Designs
  • Eianora Designs
  • Sweet Athena Creative
  • Lemon Dawn Studio
  • Sonic Bark Vinyl Co.
  • J. Shine Bright J

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🦋Hi! I’m Breanne (@claywithb)

  • Crafts by Carly
  • Sweet Pea Candle Co.
  • Priority Candles
  • Ethereal Juelcraft
  • Mom Stitches Love
  • The Couture Collective
  • Blended By Amber
  • Ocean Crystal Healing
  • Soul Hearts Embrace
  • Aloha Nui Loa

Guests will also be able to refresh themselves at the album-themed Cocktail Bar, which Gourmet Market is preparing with the owner of Bro Bro Baked Goods.

Swifties will want to arrive early as there will be door prizes for the first 100 attendees. There will also be additional prizes given out throughout the day and live cover music of all your favourite songs. And warm up your vocal cords as there will also be a karaoke contest.

More details on how to win the free Taylor Swift concert ticket can be found on the Eventbrite page.

The Swifties Market

When: March 9, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Fort Langley Golf Club – 9782 McKinnon Crescent, Fort Langley
Tickets: Free, register online

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop