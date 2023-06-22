9 hot summer restaurant openings in Vancouver to look forward to

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nte.eats · nat (@nte.eats)

Now, the highly anticipated concept is finally sharing some progress with fans.

The Pablo Cheese Tart BC Instagram account noted it would be “baking soon” at its 511 W Broadway location as it is currently hiring.

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

Located on the ninth floor of The Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is set to be a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.

Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

The Halal Guys is known for its “authentic American Halal food,” with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel, all served with the iconic white sauce.

This spot should be opening very soon.

Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-883-4106

Lucky Taco will be located at 8547 River District Crossing and will feature an indoor/outdoor bar experience with large palapas, lush greenery, pops of neon colour, and a hand-painted mural.

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

We recently shared news of the AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel’s plans to open in Vancouver, and things are progressing quickly at the 833 West Pender Street spot.

It’s slated to offer 104 rooms throughout the 13-floor property and on top of that, two distinct restaurant concepts.

Up on the 14th floor, patrons will soon find Lavantine Rooftop Restaurant. The sky-high eatery is coming along swimmingly.

Address: AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel — 833 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Hot on the heels of opening its new Japanese-style curry spot, Wa! Curry, Aburi Restaurants Canada is launching something new: Wa-Bagel.

Set to serve us bites that embody “Tokyo-meets-New York,” we’re told the bagels from the new name will be chewy, airy, and delicious.

Wa-Bagel will be setting up shop at 666 Burrard Street in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 666 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Bufala, an Italian-inspired pizzeria, is setting up shop at 3489 Sawmill Crescent and will feature an open kitchen with a Woodstone oven, a large marble slab countertop, and a light installation centrepiece.

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

This concept first launched in 2021. It operates out of Vancouver’s Commissary Connect on Laurel Street, where folks can walk in for treats or order for delivery too.

Now, Mochido is setting up a fresh brick-and-mortar in Coquitlam. The sweet spot will be located at 100-1188 Pinetree Way.

Address: 100-1188 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

This fresh, California-inspired restaurant is slated to open in June 2023 at 3850 Lougheed Highway in Burnaby.

This address might look familiar, especially to folks living in Burnaby.

That would be because it is actually the former spot of Earls Bridge Park, which closed its doors after 26 years of operation earlier this month to make way for the brand’s highly anticipated new spot at The Amazing Brentwood nearby.

Address: 3850 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby