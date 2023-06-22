We recently shared news of the AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel’s plans to open in Vancouver, and things are progressing quickly at the 833 West Pender Street spot.

The art-deco boutique hotel is brought to us by hospitality industry veteran Farida Sayani of the Executive Hotels group.

It’s slated to offer 104 rooms throughout the 13-floor property, and on top of that, two distinct restaurant concepts.

The first eatery, Dahlia, is located on the lobby level. It will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

It will feature an art-deco-style dining room and a street-side patio where patrons can indulge in a menu of “diverse world cuisines.”

Up on the 14th floor, patrons will soon find Lavantine Rooftop Restaurant. The sky-high eatery is coming along swimmingly.

We spotted the framing of the open kitchen and sky lounge inside, and the sizable, soon-to-be dreamy patio too.

The spot also boasts retractable glass windows that can really open the space and bring the outside in for diners.

Lush greenery and an intricately tiled fountain will be central to the design up here.

Lavantine’s space boasts panoramic views of downtown and the North Shore Mountains.

The fare here is inspired by the ingredients and flavours from the Levant Region. We’re told there will be an adjacent Skybar that will be the perfect place to sip on some cocktails and soak in the views.

Both concepts will use BC ingredients. Local craft beer, New- and Old-World wines, and classic and contemporary libations will all be up for order come launch as well.

The AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel is set to open in August 2023.