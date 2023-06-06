Back in January, we shared news of a brand-new concept coming to Metro Vancouver: Birdies Eats & Drinks.

Brought to us in collaboration with the Earls Restaurant Group, Birdies has taken over the space of the premium casual chain’s former Burnaby location at 3850 Lougheed Highway, aka Earls Bridge Park.

Now, Birdies, a fresh California-inspired restaurant concept, is set to open here on July 7, 2023.

While Birdies Eats & Drinks has been developed by a small team at Earls, this concept is completely separate from the much-loved brand.

The new eatery will offer lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch from 10 am to 2 pm.

“We are thrilled to be bringing an all-new restaurant concept to Greater Vancouver this summer,” said Marshall Fuller, director of operations.

“We see an opportunity in the market for a casual, fun concept with high-quality, addictive food and drinks at an inviting price point.”

The restaurant will boast a spacious lounge, a 20-seat terrazzo countertop bar, and a 75-seat patio complete with a garage-style door.

Expect a mid-century modern-inspired interior designed by Emily Stadnyk and Creative Director Elly Chronakis.

Birdies’ menu was developed by Chef David Wong. It offers sharable eats like Oh So Sticky Korean Ribs, Thai Noodle Salad, and Rigatoni Arrabiata.

Deals are also at the forefront of the program here. Diners can enjoy half-priced bubbles on Saturdays and Sundays during brunch hours along with daily Happy Hour specials.

The drink menu was created by Beverage Director David Stansfield and Katie Ingram. Sips such as a variety of margaritas, wine, beer, and spirit-free drinks will be up for order here.

This concept also has a market-style provisions area where folks can get bites and pantry staples to grab and go or order via DoorDash.

Be sure to mark your calendar and check this spot out once it opens.