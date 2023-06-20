Here’s some exciting food news for folks living in Vancouver: the city will finally be getting its first location of the uber-popular Japanese chain Pablo Cheese Tart.

The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.

We first shared this news in Spring 2021, when the company told us it was set to open not one but three locations in our area, including Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

Now, the highly anticipated concept is finally sharing some progress with fans.

The Pablo Cheese Tart BC Instagram account noted it would be “baking soon” at its 511 W Broadway location as it is currently hiring.

As always, Dished will keep you posted on all the details surrounding this opening.

Pablo’s currently offers its signature freshly baked cheese tarts out of several Canadian locations in Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, and the Toronto area.

This brand, known for its classic tarts made with creamy filling, crunchy crust, and topped with glazed apricot jam, typically offers a full roster of delicious pastries and drinks to customers.

From the classic apricot option to matcha, chocolate, or the purple Okinawa benii, there will surely be something here to strike your fancy once it opens.

We’ll keep you updated on an exact opening date.

Pablo Cheese Tart – Vancouver

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

