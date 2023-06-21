A popular all-white-everything pop-up dinner party is returning to Vancouver for another year of fabulousness this summer.

Le Dîner en Blanc Vancouver is happening August 10, 2023. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine).

The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white – an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical.

This large-scale picnic, which is modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues like the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place.

The event was created over 30 years ago in Paris by François Pasquier and a handful of his friends.

The iconic dinner still carries on a set of traditions and rules that must be followed: you have to wear white and you must bring a table, chairs, and a tablecloth (all white of course).

If you’re hoping to attend this year’s event, you can join the waitlist now. Phase 1 registration will open later this month.

Diner en Blanc Vancouver 2023

When: August 10, 2023

Where: TBA

Tickets: Join the waitlist