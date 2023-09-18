16 notable Vancouver restaurants that opened this summer

This summer felt like a busy one, with numerous openings, closings, events, festivals, and more filling the calendars (and bellies) of Vancouverites.

From a new cocktail tasting room to a forever summer-themed eatery, the last few months have been nothing short of exciting when it comes to brand new spots to check out.

Here are some notable Vancouver restaurant openings that happened this spring.

Previously selling its sweet and savoury pastries and breads at local farmers’ markets over the years, the opening of a Tall Shadow brick-and-mortar space is a welcome addition to East Vancouver’s Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood.

Address: 2474 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Beaucoup, which is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in Vancouver for Parisian-inspired delicacies, first launched in December 2012 on Fir Street. The new space downtown was designed by the notable design firm Ste. Marie Studio.

Address: St. Regis Hotel — 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Mnimes is the newest project from Owner and Executive Chef Manos Grammatikogiannis, who formerly was head chef at the popular Fraser Street spot Nammos Estiatorio, as well as Commercial Drive’s Loula’s Taverna. Located at 6459 Victoria Drive, in the former space of Weirdo Cafe, Mnimes offers a selection of traditional Greek eats with a modern, refreshing spin.

Address: 6459 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Beest is a new restaurant specializing in mazemen, a variety of brothless ramen, located at 770 Bute Street in Vancouver.

Address: 770 Bute Street, Vancouver

The 67-seat main lounge is a gorgeous space in which patrons can enjoy Please!’s signature small-batch cocktails on tap, infused botanic spirits, and an onsite retail store too. For food, Please! has teamed up with local favourite Jamjar Canteen to offer some modern Middle Eastern eats.

Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

