16 notable Vancouver restaurants that opened this summer
This summer felt like a busy one, with numerous openings, closings, events, festivals, and more filling the calendars (and bellies) of Vancouverites.
From a new cocktail tasting room to a forever summer-themed eatery, the last few months have been nothing short of exciting when it comes to brand new spots to check out.
Here are some notable Vancouver restaurant openings that happened this spring.
Tall Shadow Bakery
Previously selling its sweet and savoury pastries and breads at local farmers’ markets over the years, the opening of a Tall Shadow brick-and-mortar space is a welcome addition to East Vancouver’s Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood.
Address: 2474 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Beaucoup Bakery Downtown
Beaucoup, which is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in Vancouver for Parisian-inspired delicacies, first launched in December 2012 on Fir Street. The new space downtown was designed by the notable design firm Ste. Marie Studio.
Address: St. Regis Hotel — 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Mnimes Restaurant by Chef Manos
Mnimes is the newest project from Owner and Executive Chef Manos Grammatikogiannis, who formerly was head chef at the popular Fraser Street spot Nammos Estiatorio, as well as Commercial Drive’s Loula’s Taverna. Located at 6459 Victoria Drive, in the former space of Weirdo Cafe, Mnimes offers a selection of traditional Greek eats with a modern, refreshing spin.
Address: 6459 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Beest
Beest is a new restaurant specializing in mazemen, a variety of brothless ramen, located at 770 Bute Street in Vancouver.
Address: 770 Bute Street, Vancouver
Please! Tasting House
The 67-seat main lounge is a gorgeous space in which patrons can enjoy Please!’s signature small-batch cocktails on tap, infused botanic spirits, and an onsite retail store too. For food, Please! has teamed up with local favourite Jamjar Canteen to offer some modern Middle Eastern eats.
Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Birdies Eats & Drinks
While Birdies Eats & Drinks has been developed by a small team at Earls, this concept is completely separate from the much-loved brand. The restaurant boasts a spacious lounge, a 20-seat terrazzo countertop bar, and a 75-seat patio complete with a garage-style door.
Address: 3850 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
District Noodle House
The restaurant, located at 3468 Sawmill Crescent, tells Dished that its opening has been three years in the making, as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic halted both the construction and the obtaining of necessary permits.
Address: 3468 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart — Vancouver
This is our city’s first location of the uber-popular Japanese chain. In Canada, it currently operates locations in Alberta and Ontario. The Osaka-based sweet spot is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.
Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver
Black Walnut
This new restaurant is located at 3456 Cambie Street, the former location of the Kino Cafe. The menu here features a selection of steak frites, grilled beef striploin, beef tenderloin, and even a Tomahawk Steak for Two. Black Walnut also offers an array of starters such as crispy fried oysters, foie gras & duck liver pate, and charred radish.
Address: 3456 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Sports Illustrated Clubhouse
The Sports Illustrated Clubhouse is part of the newly formed Sports Illustrated Restaurant Group, and the Vancouver destination will serve as the flagship location. The 4,600 square foot space is located at 3340 Shrum Lane and features a spacious dining room, lounge, and wrap-around bar, as well as a patio that opens up to the central courtyard.
Address: 3340 Shrum Lane, Vancouver
Ramen Kounotori
Ramen Kounotori’s menu features a limited selection of ramen dishes, including Kara Tori Paitan Ramen (with a creamy chicken broth and house-made spicy tare), Tori Paitan Ramen, Tori Shio Ramen, and Tori Shoyu Ramen.
Address: 3950 Main Street, Vancouver
Tacofino — Squamish
This spot offers Tacofino’s signature, flavour-packed, and West Coast-inspired dishes, including veggie and vegan options, daily specials, and happy hour deals from 3 to 6 pm.
You can also expect some special signature menu items for this location only, including a Tempeh Burrito and the Chiloria Quesadilla or Burrito.
Address: Squamish Station Shopping Centre
Parker Rooftop
One of downtown Vancouver’s hotels just got a refresh, and as a part of that, we’re getting an exciting new elevated destination where we can sip and savour: Parker Rooftop.
Perched 120 ft above the city at the Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.
Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver
Oakberry — Kitsilano
This global superfood brand has big plans for a Vancouver takeover. Oakberry will be opening not one but five stores in our city in 2023. Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.
Address: 3139 West Broadway, Vancouver
Thierry Ambleside
The new West Vancouver location of the beloved concept can be found at 1343 Bellevue Avenue. Serving as a chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and café, the third Thierry will surely become a staple in the community in no time.
Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-912-0700
Monzo
The new fast-food and bar concept was inspired by the Paninari youth movement, a phenomenon that started in Milan and took Italy by storm in the ’80s. Burgers range from a single Monzo hamburger for $8 to heavy hitters like the King Monzo and The Wrangler, which arrives loaded with bacon, house BBQ sauce, aioli, charred onions, Swiss cheese, and spicy pickled jalapenos.
Address: 1401 Granville Street, Vancouver (ground floor of the Vancouver House)