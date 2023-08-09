Vancouver’s new destination for steak and seafood is soft opening soon: Black Walnut.

This new restaurant is located at 3456 Cambie Street, the former location of the Kino Cafe.

The menu here features a selection of steak frites, grilled beef striploin, beef tenderloin, and even a Tomahawk Steak for Two.

Black Walnut also offers an array of starters such as crispy fried oysters, foie gras & duck liver pate, and charred radish.

On the seafood side of things, expect dishes like black cod and spring salmon and delicacies from the raw bar, including oysters, Pacific scallop crudo, and caviar, to name a few.

Black Walnut soft opens on August 12 and 13. The restaurant will be accepting walk-in diners only on these dates.

Reservations can be made starting August 15 onward. Be sure to check it out.

Black Walnut

Address: 3456 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram