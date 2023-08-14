Sports Illustrated Clubhouse soft opening in Vancouver today

Earlier this month, Dished shared the news that a Sports Illustrated branded concept would soon be replacing the recently shuttered Biercraft location at UBC.

More information has finally been released about the sports-inspired dining concept – the first of its kind in North America – just in time for its soft opening.

The Sports Illustrated Clubhouse is part of the newly formed Sports Illustrated Restaurant Group, and the Vancouver destination will serve as the flagship location.

The 4,600 square foot space will be located at 3340 Shrum Lane and will feature a spacious dining room, lounge, and wrap-around bar, as well as a patio that opens up to the central courtyard.

You can also expect some state-of-the-art audio and visual displays here. With 27 LED screens and 12 TVs installed throughout the space, this will certainly be the place to catch the game.

As for the food, we’re told we can expect “elevated West Coast cuisine,” with a menu that features a wide variety of mains, starters, and desserts. More than 30 beers and ciders will be on tap, plus a curated cocktail and wine list and non-alcoholic beverage options.

The Sports Illustrated Clubhouse is soft opening today, August 14, with an official grand opening date to be announced soon.

Address: 3340 Shrum Lane, Vancouver

