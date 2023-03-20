We are sad to report that the stream of recent Vancouver restaurant closure announcements is continuing, as the Weirdo Cafe just shared it will be shuttering soon.

The 6459 Victoria Drive spot took to Instagram to update patrons, saying difficulties running a business amid the pandemic is the main reason for the closure.

The cafe is known for its funky fusion eats and picture-perfect cocktails. It opened back in 2018.

The Weirdo Cafe shared that its last day of business would be March 26.

Be sure to pop by if you can, the restaurant has said reservations are recommended during its final week of operation.

Other recent closure announcements include Robson Street’s Bentoya and West Broadway’s Benkei Ramen.