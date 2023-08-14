Back in May, Old Bird, the Chinese fusion restaurant that had been in operation since 2020, announced it would be permanently closing.

Its 3950 Main Street address shuttered late that month, leaving behind a prime restaurant space with a spacious street-side patio.

Now, a new concept has taken over the spot: Ramen Kounotori.

The ramen restaurant, which just freshly opened its doors this week, does not have a website or social media presence, which means that you’ve likely only heard of this place through word-of-mouth – or if you happened to walk by recently.

Ramen Kounotori’s menu features a limited selection of ramen dishes, including Kara Tori Paitan Ramen (with a creamy chicken broth and house-made spicy tare), Tori Paitan Ramen, Tori Shio Ramen, and Tori Shoyu Ramen.

You can also add toppings to the steaming bowls, including chashu, kikurage, caramelized onion, and more.

Ramen Kounotori is open daily for lunch and dinner and is closed between 3:30 and 5 pm for a break.

Ramen Kounotori

Address: 3950 Main Street, Vancouver