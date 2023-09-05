It’s safe to say that Tacofino is one of BC’s most-loved brands, so when the news dropped that it would be opening a new location soon, we were more than a little excited.

Earlier this spring, we shared the news that the Baja-inspired concept, known for its signature tacos and burritos, would be setting up shop in Squamish on the Sea to Sky Highway.

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, we finally have news on when we can expect this spot to open – and it’s very soon.

The new Tacofino location, opening in Squamish Station Shopping Centre, will open its doors as of the week of September 11 – that’s next week, folks.

Dished is told that the new restaurant will be open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner for take-out, dine-in, and delivery service, and the space will have seating for around 20 people.

This spot will offer Tacofino’s signature, flavour-packed and West Coast-inspired dishes, including veggie and vegan options, daily specials, and happy hour deals from 3 to 6 pm.

You can also expect some special signature menu items for this location only, including a Tempeh Burrito and the Chiloria Quesadilla or Burrito.

Tacofino’s perfect margaritas and local beer list will also be available here, of course, making it a must-stop for anyone living in or passing through the area.

Since its inception in 2009, the popular taco brand has now grown to operate a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria, and the original Tofino Cantina.

Tacofino — Squamish

Address: Squamish Station Shopping Centre

Instagram