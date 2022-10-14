It’s the spookiest season of all, Vancouver! And the region is bustling with creepy, scary, and fun Halloween things to do until the end of the month.

Sure, you can cozy up and watch a scary movie or two but considering how the last two-plus years have gone, it might be high time to get out across Metro Vancouver and beyond and enjoy some spine-tingling events.

We’re talking haunted houses, pumpkin patches, horror films, and more!

In fact, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this October, so here are over 30 events that should be on your Halloween events radar.

What: The Parade of Lost Souls is a collaboration with the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre and welcomes all to join for the art and performance of the annual spooky season celebration.

There will be various activities to join in, including workshops and community art installations. There’s also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 7 pm.

When: October 29

Time: Processions at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Beaumont Studios presents Art Immortal from October 13 to 31, with the popular arts hub being turned into a unique AI Halloween experience for fans of all things spooky.

Art Immortal will transport guests into the mind of Vancouver’s fully autonomous AI artist, AiYa, and features a series of escape rooms, exciting performances, and head-scratching riddles.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from October 20 to 31, 2022

Time: Show runs every 10 minutes between 6 to 11 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and from 6 pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday

Where: The Beaumont — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular price $40, discount price (Sundays only) $25, group discounts available (minimum 20 people) $32.50. Purchase online

What: Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season. The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters and thrilling live performances, and more!

When: Select dates between October 7 and 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online

What: The VSO presents Symphony of Terror!: A Halloween Horror Drag Spooktacular. The highly anticipated event features Drag and horror icon Peaches Christ, internationally acclaimed conductor Edwin Outwater, and special guests local drag artists Toddy and Batty B Banks.

Enjoy the music from horror classics like Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, Psycho, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and more. Plus come in costume to the concert on October 25 and enter to win amazing prizes from the VSO.

This fab-BOO-lous concert is full of thrills, chills, and laughs for lovers of all things spooky!

When: October 25, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online from $41

What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver Canada is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky.

HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October, a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long, and a sweet Halloween surprise on the big day.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 9 pm (weekends, public holidays, and Halloween)

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: It’s that time of year again! Your favourite fall activities are well underway, and corn mazes are popping up in the Metro Vancouver area and beyond. Whether you’re looking for something to do with friends, family, or even the little ones, there are some great corn mazes in the region that have something for everyone.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various corn mazes across Metro Vancouver. See the list Take a trip through the corn maze

What: Playland presents a brand new Halloween experience for children and kids at heart. Tricks & Treats happens during the day at Playland and three of the haunted houses will be open. However, the monsters will be resting so you can explore without any jump scares.

Admission includes rides, games, a candy scavenger hunt, and other surprises. Costumes are highly encouraged, and there will be seasonal spooky eats to try while you’re at the park.

When: October 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $31.50, purchase online

What: Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

This haunted house in Surrey is actually three different haunted features in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping. For 2022, you can try the Lovecraftian nightmare Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil, which traps you in a 1970s motel, and Zycko Zerkus – a carnival maze.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $29.99 to $49.99 per person

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms. The Reapers Maze Of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Tuesday to Sunday until October 30, plus open on Halloween

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $25 + GST per person (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays) $30 + GST (Fridays and Saturdays). Available online,

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

When: Now until October 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 14 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $15.75 for evening trains

What: Fin-tastic Fall Days are back at the aquarium and it’s your chance to meet some of the most enigmatic creatures under the sea.

Dip into the spooky wet lab where the brave roll up their sleeves, reach inside a covered touch tank and guess what they just touched. You can also meet some of the most mysterious residents at the aquarium up close and personal as well, including a rainbow-coloured boa, a hissing cockroach, or a Brazilian tarantula.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $37.95 to $49.95, purchase online

What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s popular Halloween tradition continues. Trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to dress in costume and discover the spooky surprises around Alpine Alley. Sea to sky characters will make appearances at different stations and hand out candy along the way.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all the family-friendly activities, so check out the cafe for a delicious menu that includes macaroni and cheese with fresh veggies, fluffy pancakes served with syrup, and chocolate chip banana french toast.

When: October 23, 2022

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Alpine Alley at the Sea to Sky Gondola – 36800 BC-99, Squamish

Cost: Free with a lift ticket or pass, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, five fully licensed bars, and over 1,100 ghoulish partiers at Science World.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will even be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood right.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting from $55-$75. Purchase online

What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled four new experiences for 2022: Homestead, The Way Down, Slaughterhouse, and Midway.

When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. Plus you can visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag, or enjoy Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.

When: Select nights from September 24 until October 31, 2022

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, available online

What: Granville Island Kids Market is in the Halloween spirit! On the big day, visit the Kid’s market between 11 am to 2 pm for trick-or-treating. The little ones can also snap a spooky selfie and receive a loot bag while supplies last.

When: October 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Granville Island Kids Market – 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered.

Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23, purchase online

What: Don’t Flinch is transforming The Fomo Gallery into a high-tech “Extreme Haunted House.”

Groups of about six to eight people will enter the spine-chilling attraction and enjoy surround sound, and live characters. Participants are warned that actors may grab them but won’t intentionally harm them. Also, high heels will not be permitted under any circumstances.

When: October 20 to 23 and October 27 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Fomo NFT Gallery — 221 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $39, purchase online

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches will be ripe for the picking. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches across Metro Vancouver. See the list online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park until October 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more. Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to search for hidden “Treasures of the Deep” on the remixed underground tour. Then visit the Sunken Machine Shop and the Terror Lab for more spooky fun. You can even try to assemble a real killer whale skeleton.

When: October 15 and 16, 22 and 23, and 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $20-$25. Children 2 and under, are free. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Mysteries’ Halloween Mystery Nights invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each team receive tools, artifacts, clues, and a map from Agent X to start them on their adventure. For ages 6 and up (one adult required per team) and costumes are encouraged.

Vancouver Mysteries also offers an outdoor murder mystery, a spy game or a superhero adventure throughout the Halloween season.

When: Daily

Time: 10:30 am, 11:30 am, and 4:30 pm

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: Halloween Drive-In, presented by Fresh Air Cinema, is showing spooky classics at Semiahmoo Park. A carload parking pass is just $25 and is valid for entry for you and up to seven other guests in your vehicle for one movie. And partial proceeds from every pass will go to support the Semiahmoo First Nations.

This weekend’s film choices include Ghostbusters, Ghost, Hocus Pocus and The Exorcist.

When: October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2022

Time: Gates 5 pm, screening 6:30 pm (early film), Gates 8 pm, screening 9 pm (late film)

Where: Semiahmoo Park – 15782 Marine Dr., White Rock (Just off Marine Drive by the Washington Avenue Grill. Enter by the Semiahmoo Park gravel lot.)

Cost: $25 for car-load pass, purchase online

What: Vancouver Horror Nights will be transforming a section of Coquitlam Centre into its brand new Scream Park attraction, described as 100,000 sq ft of terror. The popular Halloween attraction will feature four all-new attractions, ranging from a kid’s-only adventure to an immersive horror labyrinth.

Guests can enter The House of Fear, Vancouver Horror Nights’ classic Xtreme Fear Maze which has more than doubled in size for 2022. There is also a sensory-deprivation maze called Sacrifice, and Wesgrave Asylum, an open-world escape experience with four different storylines to discover. Little Halloween fans can check out The Boogeyman Bash, an inflatable attraction for children and families.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: Online starting on September 9

What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet spooky sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials. Costumes are also highly encouraged on Halloween weekend.

When: October 15 to 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Regular admission applies: Adults $11, Youth (6-17) $7, Free for society members

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its 11th consecutive year, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into the historic neighbourhood.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times, with extra times on weekends and on Halloween week

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: The annual shindig by Westwood Recordings is headlined this year is Skratch Bastid, a three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner and the first-ever Canadian DJ to be nominated for a JUNO in the Producer of the Year category.

Also on the bill of certified party-starters are Balkan Bump, Rumpus, Cazztek, and SIVz.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Price: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: One of the best places in the city to take in the changing colours and celebrate fall is at VanDusen. This October, the garden’s Harvest Days are an affordable family-friendly way to check out the leaves and the bounty of the season.

The garden’s famous maze will be transformed with friendly scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks, and pumpkins. There will also be live music, kids crafts, and food vendors like Popcorn in the Park, Coffee Bike, and Bistrot Van.

When: Open Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Monday, October 10, and Friday, October 21

Time: Entry from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – Oak Street 5251

Cost: Adult admission $8.60 and tickets are available online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays for its annual Halloween event, Canyon Frights. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops, and the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will be at the Park from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

When: October 14 to October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s second annual Eerie Illusions is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 20 to 30.

The all-ages open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk filled with “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects.”

When: October 20 to 30, 2022 (closed October 24)

Time: 5:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

What: The Empty Chest presents Metro Vancouver’s first open-world haunted experience. Explore a haunted village with a bow and arrows in hand during this live-action roleplaying game. Help solve the mystery of the missing villagers, fight the orc horde, and play games and toast your victory with the Vikings. The 19+ Halloween event will take about two hours to complete.

For those wanting to immerse further into the fantasy realm, you can also sign up for a VIP Archery Experience on October 22 and 23 and October 28 and 29.

When: October 21 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Warner Loat Park – 4252 Piper Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $250 for four people. Purchase online

What: Hidden Gem Events presents the Spooky Fall Market at the Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack. There will be a wide variety of vendors to check out, food trucks, plus free swag bags for the early visitors. You can also enter for a chance to win a gift basket full of items.

When: October 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street, Chilliwack

Admission: Free

