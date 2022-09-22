A gigantic costume party is taking over Science World this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Dressing up in costume is one of our favourite things to do during Halloween. Well, that and eating all of the candy.

And now that you have found the perfect spooky ensemble, you need an epic party to show it off at!

That’s why we’re excited for the return of The Halloween Costume Ball to Science World on Saturday, October 29.

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, the city’s top DJs and performers, and over 1,100 ghoulish partiers.

The Halloween Costume Ball has been a staple event during Vancouver’s spooky season for 15 years, and 2022 promises more of the exciting atmosphere that fans have come to expect from hosts Twisted Productions, Hollywood Promotions, and Playhaus Events.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will even be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood right.

The monstrous party will also have five fully-licensed bars to ensure you stay refreshed all night long.

Tickets to The Halloween Costume Ball are on sale now. The event has sold out for six years in a row though, so snag yours today.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting from $55-$75. Purchase online