EventsHalloweenDH Community PartnershipFall Events

A gigantic costume party is taking over Science World this Halloween

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 22 2022, 4:36 pm
A gigantic costume party is taking over Science World this Halloween
The Halloween Ball/Twisted Productions
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Animal

Tue, September 20, 12:00pm

Animal
Hot Brown Honey—The Remix

Fri, September 23, 12:00pm

Hot Brown Honey—The Remix
Snowbird RV Show & Sale

Thu, September 29, 10:00am

Snowbird RV Show & Sale
Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park October 14 - 31, 2022

Fri, October 14, 10:00am

Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park October 14 - 31, 2022
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Dressing up in costume is one of our favourite things to do during Halloween. Well, that and eating all of the candy.

And now that you have found the perfect spooky ensemble, you need an epic party to show it off at!

That’s why we’re excited for the return of The Halloween Costume Ball to Science World on Saturday, October 29.

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, the city’s top DJs and performers, and over 1,100 ghoulish partiers.

The Halloween Ball

The Halloween Ball/Twisted Productions

The Halloween Costume Ball has been a staple event during Vancouver’s spooky season for 15 years, and 2022 promises more of the exciting atmosphere that fans have come to expect from hosts Twisted Productions, Hollywood Promotions, and Playhaus Events.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will even be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood right.

The Halloween Ball

The Halloween Ball/Twisted Productions

The monstrous party will also have five fully-licensed bars to ensure you stay refreshed all night long.

Tickets to The Halloween Costume Ball are on sale now. The event has sold out for six years in a row though, so snag yours today.

The Halloween Ball

The Halloween Ball/Twisted Productions

The Halloween Costume Ball 2022

When: October 29, 2022
Time: 9 pm to 2 am
Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, starting from $55-$75. Purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Halloween
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Fall Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.