Vancouver’s “Parade of Lost Souls” returns this Halloween

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Oct 8 2022, 10:59 pm
Parade of Lost Souls
A haunting parade will put Vancouver under a spell this month.

The Parade of Lost Souls returns just in time for Halloween.

The parade, taking place October 29, is a collaboration with the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre and welcomes all to join for the art and performance of the annual spooky season celebration.

There will be various activities to join in, including workshops and community art installations. There’s also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 7 pm.

 

If you want to join in their famous Thriller flash mob, they are hosting preparatory choreography workshops throughout the month. There are also workshops to learn the Time Warp from the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Later in the night, there’s a Lost Souls After-Party at Wise Hall from 10 pm to 1 am full of live music, visuals, and performances.

If you’re looking to show off your costume, lose yourself in a colourful kaleidoscope of art, or learn some new moves – you have to check out the parade this year.

Parade of Lost Souls 2022: Intergalactic Disco

When: Saturday, October 29
Time: Processions at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm
Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free admission

