Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween season is upon us with lots of exciting events to check out around Metro Vancouver!

Now FlyOver Canada is joining the party with its limited-time-only, spine-tingling experience.

The immersive flight ride attraction is transforming into HowlOver Canada from September 29 to October 31 and guests of all ages are invited to the supernatural trip across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FlyOver Canada Vancouver (@flyovercanadavancouver)

During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky. The attraction is designed for witches and wizards of all ages, and dressing up in costumes is welcomed and encouraged.

HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October, a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long, and a sweet Halloween surprise on the big day.

Be sure to stop by The Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe for seasonal snacks and special beverages, including Vampire Bat Wings and Biker Mama’s Witches’ Brew.

There’s still room on the broom for FlyOver Canada Halloween experience, so get your tickets today.

When: September 29 to October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Weekdays), 10 am to 9 pm (Weekends, Public Holidays, and Halloween)

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online