The Commodore is hosting an epic Halloween dance party this October

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Costumes, candy and concerts — oh my! Halloween is fast approaching and with it comes hordes of zombies parties that you’ll want to check out!

One that should be at the top of your list is A Westwood Halloween on Saturday, October 29 at the Commodore Ballroom.

The annual shindig by Westwood Recordings features a lineup of acts that is sure to have you monster mashing on the dance floor all night long. And tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westwood Recordings (@westwoodrecordings)

You might also like: A gigantic costume party is taking over Science World this Halloween

Canyon Frights will haunt Capilano Suspension Bridge Park this Halloween

A huge Halloween event with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins is coming to Burnaby

The event is sure to be a monstrous hit, with a combination of dance and electronic music to boo-gey the night away, and visuals by Ineo Studios!

Headlining A Westwood Halloween this year is Skratch Bastid, a three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner and the first-ever Canadian DJ to be nominated for a JUNO in the Producer of the Year category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skratch Bastid (@skratchbastid)

Also on the bill of certified party-starters are Balkan Bump, Rumpus, Cazztek, and SIVz.

A Westwood Halloween is a 19+ event and will be taking over the Commodore Ballroom until 3 am, so you can keep the Halloween fun going late.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street

Price: $30 plus fees, purchase online