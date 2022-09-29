The Commodore is hosting an epic Halloween dance party this October

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Costumes, candy and concerts — oh my! Halloween is fast approaching and with it comes hordes of
zombies parties that you’ll want to check out!
One that should be at the top of your list is A Westwood Halloween on Saturday, October 29 at the Commodore Ballroom.
The annual shindig by Westwood Recordings features a lineup of acts that is sure to have you monster mashing on the dance floor all night long. And tickets are on sale now.
The event is sure to be a monstrous hit, with a combination of dance and electronic music to boo-gey the night away, and visuals by Ineo Studios!
Headlining A Westwood Halloween this year is Skratch Bastid, a three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner and the first-ever Canadian DJ to be nominated for a JUNO in the Producer of the Year category.
Also on the bill of certified party-starters are Balkan Bump, Rumpus, Cazztek, and SIVz.
A Westwood Halloween is a 19+ event and will be taking over the Commodore Ballroom until 3 am, so you can keep the Halloween fun going late.
A Westwood Halloween 2022
When: October 29, 2022
Time: 9 pm to late
Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street
Price: $30 plus fees, purchase online