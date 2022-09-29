EventsHalloweenConcerts

The Commodore is hosting an epic Halloween dance party this October

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 29 2022, 7:36 pm
The Commodore is hosting an epic Halloween dance party this October
@skratchbastid/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Mystery Nights

Sun, September 25, 9:00am

Halloween Mystery Nights
V-Unframed: Your journey between art and virtual reality

Sat, October 1, 11:00am

V-Unframed: Your journey between art and virtual reality
Diwali Boat Party Festival Vancouver 2022

Fri, October 21, 8:00pm

Diwali Boat Party Festival Vancouver 2022
Public Salon Think Tank Series

Wed, October 26, 7:30pm

Public Salon Think Tank Series
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Costumes, candy and concerts — oh my! Halloween is fast approaching and with it comes hordes of zombies parties that you’ll want to check out!

One that should be at the top of your list is A Westwood Halloween on Saturday, October 29 at the Commodore Ballroom.

The annual shindig by Westwood Recordings features a lineup of acts that is sure to have you monster mashing on the dance floor all night long. And tickets are on sale now.

The event is sure to be a monstrous hit, with a combination of dance and electronic music to boo-gey the night away, and visuals by Ineo Studios!

Headlining A Westwood Halloween this year is Skratch Bastid, a three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner and the first-ever Canadian DJ to be nominated for a JUNO in the Producer of the Year category.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Skratch Bastid (@skratchbastid)

Also on the bill of certified party-starters are Balkan Bump, Rumpus, Cazztek, and SIVz.

A Westwood Halloween is a 19+ event and will be taking over the Commodore Ballroom until 3 am, so you can keep the Halloween fun going late.

A Westwood Halloween 2022

When: October 29, 2022
Time: 9 pm to late
Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street
Price: $30 plus fees, purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Halloween
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.