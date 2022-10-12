EventsHalloween

Lower Mainland "Maze of Terror" celebrates 30 Years of Fears this Halloween

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 12 2022, 5:30 pm
Lower Mainland "Maze of Terror" celebrates 30 Years of Fears this Halloween
Reapers Haunted Attraction
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Haunted Adventure

Fri, October 21, 5:00pm

Haunted Adventure
Halloween Boat Parties Vancouver 2022 | VANCOUVERBOATPARTIES.COM

Sat, October 29, 8:00pm

Halloween Boat Parties Vancouver 2022 | VANCOUVERBOATPARTIES.COM
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy -- ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Wed, November 9, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy -- ANNIVERSARY SHOW
From Pitch to Published: Turning Your Passion for Writing into a Career

Sun, November 27, 10:00am

From Pitch to Published: Turning Your Passion for Writing into a Career
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s officially haunting season in the Fraser Valley. Are you brave enough to make the drive?

Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms until October 31.

Described as the scariest indoor theatrical horror experience in Western Canada, Reapers features several spooky experiences that will give you nightmares long after Halloween has come and gone.

haunted house vancouver

Reapers/Facebook

Now in its 30th year, Reapers was founded by Lisa and Gary Moran, two Chilliwack residents who lovingly refer to their visitors as victims.

The Reapers Maze Of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

Reapers Maze of Terror

Reapers Maze of Terror / Facebook

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

Tickets start at $25 per person and can be bought online in advance. Guests who bring a food bank donation will receive 2 dollars off the ticket price.

Reapers is not recommended for those under the age of 10.

Reapers Haunted Attraction

When: Tuesday to Sundays until October 30, plus open on Halloween
Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)
Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack
Tickets: $25 + GST per person (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays) $30 + GST (Fridays and Saturdays). Available online,

With files from Zoe Demarco

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Halloween
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.