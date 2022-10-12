Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms until October 31.

Described as the scariest indoor theatrical horror experience in Western Canada, Reapers features several spooky experiences that will give you nightmares long after Halloween has come and gone.

Now in its 30th year, Reapers was founded by Lisa and Gary Moran, two Chilliwack residents who lovingly refer to their visitors as victims.

The Reapers Maze Of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

Tickets start at $25 per person and can be bought online in advance. Guests who bring a food bank donation will receive 2 dollars off the ticket price.

Reapers is not recommended for those under the age of 10.

When: Tuesday to Sundays until October 30, plus open on Halloween

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $25 + GST per person (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays) $30 + GST (Fridays and Saturdays). Available online,

With files from Zoe Demarco