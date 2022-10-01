Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the best places in the city to take in the changing colours and celebrate fall is at VanDusen.

This October, the garden’s Harvest Days are an affordable family-friendly way to check out the leaves and the bounty of the season.

On Saturdays and Sundays this month, you can go to the garden for the most colourful and autumnal photo ops.

You’ll forget that you’re in the city when you see the massive veggie garden. The garden’s famous maze will be transformed with friendly scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks, and pumpkins.

As you walk through the autumnal wonderland, be sure to keep your eyes out for the sugar maples, ginkgo trees, bald cypress, and the Autumn Stroll path for the most brilliant and golden fall hues.

There will be live music, kids crafts, and food vendors like Popcorn in the Park, Coffee Bike, and Bistrot Van.

When: Open Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Monday, October 10, and Friday, October 21

Time: Entry from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – Oak Street 5251

Cost: Adult admission $8.60 and tickets are available online.