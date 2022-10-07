5 incredible corn mazes around Metro Vancouver to visit this fall

From Pitch to Published: Turning Your Passion for Writing into a Career

It’s that time of year again! Your favourite fall activities are well underway, and corn mazes are popping up in the Metro Vancouver area and beyond.

Whether you’re looking for something to do with friends, family, or even the little ones, there are some great corn mazes in the region that have something for everyone.

So invite some adventurers and challenge yourself to this all-natural escape room.

Here’s a list of incredible corn mazes that you’ve got to check out this fall.

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular creation by Greendale Acres in partnership with Science World, is a massive 12-acre experience featuring a gigantic T-Rex alongside a colossal chicken.

Visitors must complete 12 T-Rex-themed questions curated by Science World in order to escape. Maze-goers can tackle the family-friendly short maze, which takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or opt for the more challenging maze which takes 30 to 40 minutes to finish.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: $16 pre-booked online or $18 on-site, ages 2 and under and over 75 years are free.

There are over 20 different varieties of pumpkins to choose from at Gabriel Farms. Visitors can also try to escape the mini corn maze, go on a wagon ride, visit the animal interaction areas, and take a photo with the vintage firetruck from 1971.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until October 30, and each weekday starting October 5, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 2 to 5 pm, weekends from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 18507 20th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: $10 per person ages 2 and up

What: The “Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” is back with a bloody good Slaughterhouse theme. Longtime fans and newcomers to Maan Farm’s Haunted can go on a self-guided exploration of the corn maze, but be careful as chainsaw-wielding maniacs and flesh-eating pigs are close behind.

When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. Plus you can visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag, or enjoy Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.

When: Select nights until October 31, 2022

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, available online

What: This popular pumpkin patch in Port Kells features a few extra attractions for the whole family including a unique outdoor cedar maze. There are also outdoor play areas, animal attractions, and a seasonal pumpkin display that you won’t want to miss.

When: October 1 to 31, 2022

Time: Daily from 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 18730 88 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Make a stop at this family-run farm for a large mystery maze or a mini maze adventure in the Abbotsford countryside. Visitors will also want to enjoy apple picking, the Zip Track Line, and then go pick a perfect pumpkin to take home. And make sure to stop in at the cidery for some homemade apple cider.

When: Until October 31, 2022

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Taves Estate Cidery is open from 11 am to 6 pm)

Where: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, purchase online

With files from Rumneek Johal