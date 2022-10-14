Enjoy big-screen scares in Metro Vancouver with Halloween drive-in nights

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

October was made for spooky films, and a new outdoor movie series in White Rock this month is showing classics on a giant 40-foot screen!

Halloween Drive-In, presented by Fresh Air Cinema, is taking place at Semiahmoo Park on October 21, 22, 28 and 29.

A carload parking pass is just $25 and is valid for entry for you and up to seven other guests in your vehicle for one movie. And partial proceeds from every pass will go to support the Semiahmoo First Nations.

Each evening will begin with a family-friendly film screening on the giant four-storey inflatable movie screen. Gates will open at 5 pm and the movie will start playing at 6:30 pm.

Gates for the second film of the night will open at 8 pm with the movie beginning at 9 pm.

The film’s soundtrack will be broadcast on the attendees’ FM radios. Guests are asked to ensure that their vehicle has an FM radio or to bring a portable radio with them.

Here is the list of Halloween scare-o-rama selections you can enjoy at Semiahmoo Park this month.

October 21 (early): The Nightmare Before Christmas

October 21 (late): Friday the 13th

October 22 (early): Beetlejuice

October 22 (late): Scream

October 28 (early): Ghostbusters

October 28 (late): Ghost

October 29 (early): Hocus Pocus

October 29 (late): The Exorcist

When: October 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2022

Time: Gates 5 pm, screening 6:30 pm (early film), Gates 8 pm, screening 9 pm (late film)

Where: Semiahmoo Park – 15782 Marine Dr., White Rock (Just off Marine Drive by the Washington Avenue Grill. Enter by the Semiahmoo Park gravel lot.)

Cost: $25 for car-load pass, purchase online