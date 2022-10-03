Horror drag icon performing with the VSO for Halloween special this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Dressing up for a night at the theatre is much more fun during the Halloween season!

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has announced that it will host the world premiere of Symphony of Terror! on Tuesday, October 25 at the Orpheum Theatre.

The Drag Halloween Horror Spooktacular is a VSO collaboration with drag icon Peaches Christ and renowned conductor Edwin Outwater. The audience will enjoy a variety of surprises during the musical celebration of both drag and horror genres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaches Christ (@thepeacheschrist)

You might also like: A high-tech "Extreme Haunted House" is opening in Vancouver for Halloween

Canyon Frights will haunt Capilano Suspension Bridge Park this Halloween

Take flight this Halloween season with FlyOver Canada's spooky experience



“I’m so excited to be coming to Vancouver with conductor Edwin Outwater to present our first ever Symphony of Terror!” said Peaches in a video posted to Instagram. “That’s right, a night of horror music.”

Peaches is a filmmaker, event producer and cult leader living in San Francisco. She is also the alter-ego of Joshua Grannell, writer and director of the award-winning film All About Evil starring Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Dekker, Cassandra Peterson, Mink Stole, and Peaches.

Symphony of Evil! features Vancouver-based drag stars Toddy (Season 1 winner of Call Me Mother on OUTTV) and Batty B Banks (The Newcomers Drag Troupe) teaming up with the VSO to bring the music of Carrie: The Musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Psycho, and more to life on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toddy (@fulltimetoddy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batty Banks (@battybbanks)

Acclaimed horror film composer Harry Manfredini will be featured with the VSO as the musicians play his scores from Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th.

The VSO is also partnering with Rainbow Refugee, a grassroots organization that helps refugees fleeing persecution due to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or HIV status, and welcoming them to Symphony of Terror!

Tickets are available online starting at $31.90. And yes, costumes are highly recommended!

When: October 25, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting at $31.90