EventsHalloween

Cougar Creek's House of Horror is serving up scares all month

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Oct 10 2022, 10:22 pm
Cougar Creek's House of Horror is serving up scares all month
cougarcreekhouseofhorrors/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Mystery Nights

Sun, September 25, 9:00am

Halloween Mystery Nights
Blue Stockings

Thu, October 6, 8:00pm

Blue Stockings
Vancouver Opera presents The Pearl Fishers by Georges Bizet October 22, 27 & 30 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sat, October 22, 7:30pm

Vancouver Opera presents The Pearl Fishers by Georges Bizet October 22, 27 & 30 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
From Pitch to Published: Turning Your Passion for Writing into a Career

Sun, November 27, 10:00am

From Pitch to Published: Turning Your Passion for Writing into a Career
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

This haunted house in Surrey is actually three different haunted features in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping.

For 2022, you can try the Lovecraftian nightmare Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil which traps you in a 1970s motel, and Zycko Zerkus – a carnival maze.


The labyrinthine haunted features wind and zig-zag. Around each corner, there’s another opportunity to get jump-scared by an actor in costume. And in addition to the haunted features, there’s also a coffin ride, a haunted photo booth, arcade games, and an escape room.

The 20-minute-long horror escape room experience is called “The Escape From Incineration,” where you have to find clues and solve puzzles to get out before you burn up to a crisp.

Whether you’re a chicken or horror aficionado, Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors will give you a fright.

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey
When: Now until October 31
Cost: $29.99 to $49.99 per person

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Listed
+ Halloween
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.