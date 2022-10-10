Cougar Creek's House of Horror is serving up scares all month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Do you love the feeling of being terrified? Then you’ll love Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

This haunted house in Surrey is actually three different haunted features in one, plus more ways to get your blood pumping.

For 2022, you can try the Lovecraftian nightmare Echoes of Abbath, New Year’s Evil which traps you in a 1970s motel, and Zycko Zerkus – a carnival maze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AY 🧸🖤👻🎃 (@lumpypamplemoose)



The labyrinthine haunted features wind and zig-zag. Around each corner, there’s another opportunity to get jump-scared by an actor in costume. And in addition to the haunted features, there’s also a coffin ride, a haunted photo booth, arcade games, and an escape room.

The 20-minute-long horror escape room experience is called “The Escape From Incineration,” where you have to find clues and solve puzzles to get out before you burn up to a crisp.

Whether you’re a chicken or horror aficionado, Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors will give you a fright.

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey

When: Now until October 31

Cost: $29.99 to $49.99 per person