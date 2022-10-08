Here's what Halloween looks like at the Vancouver Aquarium this year

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide



This year, Fin-tastic Fall Days are back at the aquarium and it’s your chance to meet some of the most enigmatic creatures under the sea.

Dip in to the spooky wet lab where the brave roll up their sleeves, reach inside a covered touch tank, and guess what they just touched. There are a ton of marine invertebrates like crabs, sea stars, and sea cucumbers to interact with, too.

You can meet some of the most mysterious residents at the aquarium up close and personal as well, including a rainbow-coloured boa, a hissing cockroach, or a Brazilian tarantula.

There’s a spooky scavenger hunt where you have to go through the Aquarium’s galleries seeking out ghosts. And little adventurers can try their hand at the Trick-or-Trout Maze.

The Aquarium says they’re also featuring autumn eats this season, including seafood chowder, sweet potato poutine, and mac & cheese. You can sip on hot apple cider or a pumpkin spice latte, too.

When: Now until October 31

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: $42.00