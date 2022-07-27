The GRAPEST Drag Show on Earth (Because it's at a winery, get it?)

It may be the middle of summer but we’ve already got Halloween on our minds. For those also excited for the spooky season, we’ve got the perfect event for you to look forward to.

Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from September 22 to October 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

The family-friendly event is described by organizers as a celebration of all things Halloween. All pumpkins are hand-drawn and carved by Canadian artists, and displays take over a year to be created.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

There will be plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities around the stadium and park. Music, sounds, and special effects will help complete the experience.

The Halloween event operates rain or shine and is a self-paced experience. The pathway will be roughly 1 km in length, with most guests spending an average of 45 to 90 minutes exploring the displays.

And don’t forget to wear your costume!

When: September 22 to October 31, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online

With files from Laine Mitchell