A huge Halloween event with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins is coming to Burnaby

Jul 27 2022, 4:55 pm
Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby/Instagram
It may be the middle of summer but we’ve already got Halloween on our minds. For those also excited for the spooky season, we’ve got the perfect event for you to look forward to.

Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from September 22 to October 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

The family-friendly event is described by organizers as a celebration of all things Halloween. All pumpkins are hand-drawn and carved by Canadian artists, and displays take over a year to be created.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby/Instagram

There will be plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities around the stadium and park. Music, sounds, and special effects will help complete the experience.

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby/Instagram

The Halloween event operates rain or shine and is a self-paced experience. The pathway will be roughly 1 km in length, with most guests spending an average of 45 to 90 minutes exploring the displays.

And don’t forget to wear your costume!

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby/Instagram

Pumpkins After Dark

When: September 22 to October 31, 2022
Time: Various time slots
Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)
Cost: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online

With files from Laine Mitchell

