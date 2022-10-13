Playland is home to one of western Canada’s scariest haunts in Fright Nights. It’s a favourite haunt among thrill-seekers, but what do you do when your little ones want to join the fun?

The scream park is hosting a brand new daytime Halloween experience for children and kids at heart on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.

Tricks & Treats runs from 12 to 4 pm on both days and features rides, games, a candy scavenger hunt, and other surprises along the way. All visitors are welcomed and encouraged to wear their finest costumes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Fright Nights at Playland (@pne_playland)

You might also like: 13 family-friendly Halloween events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Halloween drive-in movie nights are coming to Vancouver this month

Surrey Halloween train transforms from cute to scary every night at sunset

Playland will look like “Candyland meets Tim Burton” with Halloween-themed props making a perfect backdrop for a spooky selfie.

There will be 10 candy scavenger hunt stops throughout Playland, and you can either explore for them with a search party or set off on your own sweet adventure.

If your ghouls and goblins have been curious to visit a haunted house, you’re in luck as three of Playland’s haunted houses will be open. However, the monsters inside Haunted Mansion, Fear, and Materia Medica will be resting so you can explore without any jump scares.

Some of the loudest screams during Tricks & Treats will be coming from the 20 rides and attractions included in the ticket price. They include the aptly named Atmosfear, Beast and Hellevator, as well as kid-friendly Balloon Explorers, Honeybee Express and Tea Cups. And yes, the Wooden Roller Coaster will be open!

After you’ve found all of the candy, explored the haunted houses and enjoyed your favourite rides, treat yourself to some eerie eats including vampire cookies, zombie fingers, bloody orange brownies and more. Playland classics like Triple-Os, Coaster Dogs, and Fun Dunkers will also be available.

When: October 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $31.50, purchase online