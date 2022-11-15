11 cafés and coffee shops that have recently opened in Vancouver

The cooler fall and winter months are the perfect time of year to hunker down in a café with a good book, a friend, and a warm beverage, which is why we’re excited that so many new spots have opened recently.

From dessert cafés to vegan joints to Mediterranean hideaways, here are some recently opened cafés and coffee shops in and around Vancouver (plus two with openings this month!).

Simple Love Coffee Home

Simple Love Coffee Home has just soft opened in the South Cambie area on the first floor of the condo development Primrose by Transca. Located at 4936 Cambie Street, just steps from Queen Elizabeth Park, the café offers a cozy and welcoming space for coffee and keto desserts.

Address: 4936 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Pistachio Sweetery Café

Pistachio Sweetery Café, located downtown at 686 Seymour Street, officially opened its doors this summer, crafting traditional sweets like Kunafa (a spun-pastry dessert that’s soaked in a sweet syrup and layered with delicate cheese) and Mamoul (date-filled cookies). Pistachio also has a decadent lineup of cheesecake varieties, including Nutella, pistachio, and classic San Sebastian.

Address: 686 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Vancouver’s newest board game café is freshly opened as of this past weekend, but it’s already become one of the city’s coolest, most nostalgia-inducing hangout spots. With a massive game library for stay and play, as well as coffee, tea, baked goods, cocktails, plus a full food menu, this spot is definitely worth checking out.

Address: 122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Located at 1899 Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby, just across the street from The Amazing Brentwood, Tera’s Bean is a brick-and-mortar outpost for the business, which previously concentrated on its online shop selling specialty roasted coffee beans.

Address: 1899 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Chaiiwala — Surrey

Known for its all-day Indian-style breakfast, Falooda, Indian street food, and, of course, Karak Chai, Chaiiwala’s beginnings trace back 90 years ago to the markets of Delhi. Chaiiwala currently has over 67 locations scattered across the UK, and now, the brand is ramping up for an aggressive Canadian expansion. The first-ever Chaiiwala in Surrey is now open at 12855 80th Avenue.

Address: 12855 80th Avenue, Surrey

Cofeteria

Cofeteria comes to us from the same folks behind New Westminster’s Donuteria and Bruncheria. Owners tell Dished that this new spot “will be a combination of Donuteria and Bruncheria with a twist.” Cofeteria officially opened its doors as of today, Monday, November 14.

Address: 4363 Main Street, Vancouver

Blacksmith Bakery’s new cafe offers the brand’s signature delicious treats, gourmet sandwiches, and a range of espresso-based beverages made with Anvil espresso roasted by Agro Roasters.

Address: 20018 83A Avenue, Langley

Feast & Fallow is a plant-based cafe focusing on quality coffee and sourdough bread, with a “social enterprise” mindset that guides the way the business operates in the community. Located at 305 West 41st Avenue, the cafe officially opened with a soft launch in early September.

Address: 305 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-723-3433

Ibex Café + Kitchen is a 1,740 sq ft space with impressive views of the Pitt River and Fraser Valley below and will act as a culinary community hub for Burke Mountain residents.

Address: 3537 Princeton Avenue, Coquitlam

The new coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer is set to launch soon in Mount Pleasant, and once it does, it’s sure to be a hit with residents and visitors alike. This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main, and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

The concept will be setting up shop at 227-2063 Lake Placid Road in Whistler’s Creekside community, and it aims to serve up some deliciousness to locals and visitors alike. Rockit will offer both sweet and savoury menu items alongside a robust coffee program shining a light on ethically made, fair trade, and organic varieties. The café aims to open on November 25.

Address: 227-2063 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

