There have been a ton of cafe, bakery, and coffee shop openings in the city of late, and we hope this influx doesn’t slow down anytime soon.

The newest spot on our radar is Tera’s Bean, a sweet new cafe for desserts and coffee.

Located at 1899 Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby, just across the street from The Amazing Brentwood, Tera’s Bean is a brick-and-mortar outpost for the business, which previously concentrated on its online shop selling specialty roasted coffee beans.

The café held its soft opening back in July, and since then has slowly ramped up its dessert offerings to both locals and commuters passing through the Burnaby neighbourhood.

You can expect to find sweets like thick, NYC-style cookies, créme brulée, black sesame tiramisu, and, maybe its most popular item, a Basque-style cheesecake in varieties like matcha, Earl Grey, and chocolate.

To pair with your dessert, grab a cup of coffee made with Tera’s own beans, which are also available for purchase both in the café and on the website.

Tera’s Bean is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

Address: 1899 Willingdon, Avenue, Burnaby

