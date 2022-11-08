Earlier this fall, Dished shared news about a sweet new concept coming to Vancouver soon.

Now, a few more details have been revealed about the new destination.

Cofeteria comes to us from the same folks behind New Westminster’s Donuteria and Bruncheria.

Owners tell Dished that this new spot “will be a combination of Donuteria and Bruncheria with a twist.”

Cofeteria, which will be located in the Riley Park neighbourhood at 4363 Main Street – the former location of Trilussa Pizza & Pane – will have a wide range of offerings.

We’re told to expect breakfast, brunch, and lunch items (think salads, soups, sandwiches, and small bites), as well as coffee, tea, iced drinks, and “late-night eats.”

Cofeteria will also have donuts from Donuteria, of course, in addition to some new savoury donuts, too.

The counter service spot will have some easy grab-and-go options (available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery), as well as made-to-order dishes, giving patrons plenty of options.

Cofeteria will have its soft opening on Monday, November 14.

Cofeteria

Address: 4363 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram